New leaders of Podar International school Mumbai take oath

Aug 29, 2019

Podar International School (CIE), Kalyan, recently held its investiture ceremony for the 2019-20 academic year. The chief guests of the ceremony were BK Priyesha and BK Sandhya from Bhramakumari. Principal Sanjay Nandi, teachers and the parents of students also attended the ceremony.

The ceremony began with the lighting of the lamp followed by the felicitation of the chief guests.

The principal, along with the teachers and parents of the office bearers, were present at the ceremony. The school band presented a live performance, followed by a dance performance by the students. The newly-appointed clan members marched to the beats of the school band. The newly-appointed council members were adorned with sashes and badges, and received the flag from the chief guests. Chandankumar Soni administered the oath to the council members, who promised to discharge their duties with integrity, faith and excellence.

Principal Nandi said, “Pray not for a lighter load but for stronger shoulders”.

The head boy, Krish Panvelkar, and head girl, Yashika Ramchandani, gave speeches. This was followed by the entire council taking the oath to discharge their duties with sincerity and fulfil everyone’s expectations. The whole stage lit up with the colours of the different flags.

In his speech, principal Nandi highlighted the implications of being a leader and how to shoulder responsibilities, values, and ethics for being global citizens. He reiterated the value of time, to interface responsibilities, work as a team and walk together.

Priyesha and Sandhya motivated the students to unlock their full potential and build a collaborative leadership quality to perform the duties with moral rigour and ensure integrity in all decisions.

The vote of thanks was proposed by the head boy and head girl. They thanked the principal and the school management for their support in every aspect.

Aug 29, 2019