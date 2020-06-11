‘Online teaching has proven to be a blessing in these trying times’

mumbai

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 00:53 IST

The students have been suddenly been exposed to online teaching and learning due to the pandemic. Each child is unique and they learn differently at their own pace; some are visual learners, some learn effectively through listening and following, some through experiments and so on.

It is said that ‘Every dark cloud has a silver lining’, which in this scenario can be attributed to the online teaching platforms which have come to our rescue. The situation threatened to spiral out of control as the ‘lockdown’ was extended repeatedly, and one was inevitably looking at a lost year for the innumerable pupils worldwide. There are various advanced mediums of instructions available on these learning platforms which allow the teachers and pupils to share notes, play instructional videos say on conducting experiments, or how the earthquake occurs or about a virtual tour of the holy Vatican City and so on and so forth. These also allow the teacher to test the pupils effectively. The success of these teaching platforms is beyond praise as one may never have gauged the extent to which it can be used in a very systematic, streamlined manner which eases the process of learning for every child in the comfort of their homes.

The various applications and their efficient usage, for today’s generation of pupils, is a child’s play, as they are very well versed with technology. Our forte is teaching and these platforms have averted a major setback for the pupils through their role in the teaching-learning process. Every morning there is excitement in the air and the atmosphere is charged. The students look forward to learning something new, and the teacher feels equally empowered to make a difference.

Teachers are learning the ropes of technology and the ways to effectively impart their module. They are attending webinars to crease out their apprehensions and inhibitions about using these mediums. I feel that online teaching has proven to be a blessing in these trying times.

During this lockdown, children are reading a variety of books, which helps them to overcome the stay at home compulsion. These range from the little ones catching up on their mystery stories, ‘Nancy Drew’ and ‘Hardy Boys’, while the older pupils are getting inspired by some of the path-breaking bestsellers, like Shiv Khera’s book titled,’ You Can Win’ and Rhonda Byrne’s ‘The Secret’. These books help them to deal with the anxiety and uncertainty of the current situation while restoring confidence in themselves. These books also teach them to have faith and never to give up.

Many pupils pursue their favourite sports star’s journey through books like ‘The Rise of a Winner’ which depicts Christiano Ronaldo’s journey to becoming one of the most sought-after players in the world of soccer. The pupils who love their idol, Lionel Messi cannot stop raving about the book, ‘The Inside Story of a Boy who became a Legend’. These have kept them inspired and motivated to tackle every situation in life as they struggle to come to terms with the current situation.

The author is principal, Greenlawns High School, Worli