Play, dance, music: Students remember the Mahatma on school’s annual thanksgiving day

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 18:40 IST

Don Bosco International School, Matunga paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi, marking his 150th birth anniversary, on their 6th Annual Thanksgiving Day. Parents and staff were invited to come dressed in Indian ethnic wear, many of whom chose to come dressed in khadi. The programme had a play, interspersed with some mesmerizing dances, soulful renditions by the choir and scenes such as the racial discrimination on a train in South Africa, the cleansing of the scourge of untouchability in India and the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy.

Most remarkable was the portrayal of Gandhi by a Class 7 student, Tarun Moizuddin, who tonsured his head for the part. The play was directed by Craig de Quadros of Raell Padamsee’s ACE Productions, along with dances choreographed by Nrutyeshwar dance academy and the choir trained by Furtado’s School of Music(FSM). The prelude to the play was a prayer-dance, choreographed by the students and followed by the annual report and felicitation of achievers. The chief guest of the event was Josephine Vas, former principal and now senior advisor at Jamnabai Narsee School. Principal Meena Saldanha also graced the event.