e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Students create website to help track down shops near you

Students create website to help track down shops near you

On the website, one can get information about shops they can visit and find what they need

mumbai Updated: Apr 22, 2020 17:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Russhil Chawla and his sister Prissha have come up with a solution which will help avoid crowding at shopping points.
Russhil Chawla and his sister Prissha have come up with a solution which will help avoid crowding at shopping points.
         

At a time when we are combatting the Covid-19 outbreak, with quarantines and school and business closures, two students have come up with a solution which will help avoid crowding at shopping points.

With an objective to help out people during this difficult times, Russhil Chawla, a computer geek studying in Class 9 at Smt. Sulochandevi Singhania School along with his sister, Prissha Chawla, an IIT Aspirant, studying in Class 12 at Pace Jr. College of Science (ex-Singhania School), have designed a website www.bazicneeds.com. On the website, one can get information about shops they can visit and find what they need. Important information like waiting time in grocery stores and timing of the medicals, grocery shops, vegetable vendors etc. also can be found on it.

To help people get any other relevant information, phone numbers of the respective essential service providers have also been made available. The location is shown on the map for convenience of the users to choose the closest shop. By a single click on the “directions” option, the users will be taken to the Google maps directions for the location. To start with, this service is currently available for the residents of Mulund, Thane, Powai and some other nearby locations, but very soon this is being made available to people from other parts of Mumbai and suburbs as well.

At a time when city is fighting with increase in virus cases, this initiative by Russhil and Prissha not only aims at reducing shopping related stress but also promoting buying of necessary goods in a safe and systematic fashion.

top news
Live: ‘No compromise’, says PM Modi on ordinance to protect health workers
Live: ‘No compromise’, says PM Modi on ordinance to protect health workers
ISKP commander who was its bridge with Pak’s ISI, Lashkar arrested
ISKP commander who was its bridge with Pak’s ISI, Lashkar arrested
Covid-19: India’s coronavirus cases climb to 20,471; 652 dead
Covid-19: India’s coronavirus cases climb to 20,471; 652 dead
Can dogs detect Covid-19? Canines in training to sniff out virus
Can dogs detect Covid-19? Canines in training to sniff out virus
Facebook-Reliance deal: A quick look at the numbers
Facebook-Reliance deal: A quick look at the numbers
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Maruti may not open Manesar plant yet despite getting permission. Here’s why
Maruti may not open Manesar plant yet despite getting permission. Here’s why
Watch: Police, locals clash in West Bengal over improper ration distribution
Watch: Police, locals clash in West Bengal over improper ration distribution
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19Covid-19 Cases IndiaFacebook - Reliance Jio dealDonald TrumpCovid-19 state tallyEarth Day

don't miss

latest news

India news

mumbai news