Students create website to help track down shops near you

mumbai

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 17:42 IST

At a time when we are combatting the Covid-19 outbreak, with quarantines and school and business closures, two students have come up with a solution which will help avoid crowding at shopping points.

With an objective to help out people during this difficult times, Russhil Chawla, a computer geek studying in Class 9 at Smt. Sulochandevi Singhania School along with his sister, Prissha Chawla, an IIT Aspirant, studying in Class 12 at Pace Jr. College of Science (ex-Singhania School), have designed a website www.bazicneeds.com. On the website, one can get information about shops they can visit and find what they need. Important information like waiting time in grocery stores and timing of the medicals, grocery shops, vegetable vendors etc. also can be found on it.

To help people get any other relevant information, phone numbers of the respective essential service providers have also been made available. The location is shown on the map for convenience of the users to choose the closest shop. By a single click on the “directions” option, the users will be taken to the Google maps directions for the location. To start with, this service is currently available for the residents of Mulund, Thane, Powai and some other nearby locations, but very soon this is being made available to people from other parts of Mumbai and suburbs as well.

At a time when city is fighting with increase in virus cases, this initiative by Russhil and Prissha not only aims at reducing shopping related stress but also promoting buying of necessary goods in a safe and systematic fashion.