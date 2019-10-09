World Tourism Day: Nallasopara kids learn about new cultures

mumbai

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 16:02 IST

Students from the Montessori, primary and secondary sections of Ryan International School in Nallasopara recently celebrated World Tourism Day.

Each student was allocated a particular country, and they came to school dressed according to the native costume.

They also sang regional songs, greeted each other in the national language and brought local delicacies from their countries that were alloted to them.

Students from the secondary section even delivered informational speeches in the national languages of their assigned country. Further, they presented interesting facts and informative bits about these nations.

Headmistress Varsha Naik said that World Tourism Day was a good opportunity to teach the students the importance of globalisation. It is necessary to be open to new cultures, she said.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 15:56 IST