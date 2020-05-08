e-paper
Home / Music / A rap to convince people to stay at home

A rap to convince people to stay at home

Three rappers from Dharavi, MC Altaf, Tony Psyko and Bonz N Ribz, in collaboration with rapper Divine have released a trilingual rap.

music Updated: May 08, 2020 15:07 IST
Nikita Deb
Tony Sebastian aka Tony Psyko’s new song with rappers MC Altaf and Bonz N Ribz urges people in congested areas to stay at home.
Three rappers from Dharavi, MC Altaf, Tony Psyko and Bonz N Ribz, have created a trilingual song produced by rapper Divine. To appeal to people living in densely populated areas, the song, which is written in Hindi, Marathi and Tamil, aims to aid the front-line workers in their efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

You can watch the song here: 

Featuring actors Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, Atul Kulkarni and Rana Daggubati, the music video, is directed by Joel D’Souza. The track titled Stay Home Stay Safe is supported by The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the ATE Chandra Foundation. The lyrics of the song aptly coax inhabitants residing in densely populated regions to adopt safe and healthy measures despite their confined living conditions.

Nishant Mohite aka Bonz N Ribz
Divine believes that this is a small gesture from the hip-hop community to making the lives of front-line warriors of Covid-19, a little easier. Suniel Shetty says he felt “privileged” to be part of this song. “These are trying times and it’s so humbling to see so many people come together to spread such a potent and important message. This song truly touched my heart, and I know the emotion will speak to many. I hope we can unite together as one race against this unprecedented crisis and emerge stronger than ever,” says Shetty.

MC Altaf urges all residents of Dharavi to unite in this fight against the pandemic.
MC Altaf adds that Stay Home Stay Safe aspires to drive home the message of how precautionary measures are the need of the hour, and we should strictly adhere to them as prescribed by the state authorities. “The virus propagates more quickly in a slum and we need to do something about this as a community. Dharavi is Asia’s biggest slum and because of the living conditions, it provides a happy hunting ground for communicable diseases such as Covid-19. In congested quarters, physical distancing is virtually impossible. The limited access to safe water and private toilets adds to the public health challenge. The spread of the virus is not contained to any specific age group or gender. So, we all need to stop underestimating the seriousness of the issue. The government officials are doing their bit of testing but we urge all residents of Dharavi to unite in this fight against the pandemic. The notion of fear and anxiety that is attached with the virus needs to be demolished. If the symptoms are treated well in advance, you and your family can be saved from death,” concludes Altaf.

