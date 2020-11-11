e-paper
Home / Music / Aditya Narayan on nepotism debate: I wish I wasn’t Udit Narayan’s son, then people would’ve taken me seriously

Aditya Narayan on nepotism debate: I wish I wasn’t Udit Narayan’s son, then people would’ve taken me seriously

Singer-actor Udit Narayan talks about the insider vs outsider debate, says those who have genuinely been doing well in their profession are mostly are outsiders.

music Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 12:08 IST
Shreya Mukherjee
Shreya Mukherjee
Hindustan Times
Singer-actor Aditya Narayan recently collaborated with father, eminent singer Udit Narayan, for their latest single Tere Bagair.
Singer-actor Aditya Narayan recently collaborated with father, eminent singer Udit Narayan, for their latest single Tere Bagair.
         

That insiders have an upper hand over outsiders in showbiz is one debate that doesn’t seem to die down soon. Sharing his thoughts on the same, singer-actor Aditya Narayan, son of popular singer Udit Narayan, says those who feel it’s easier for insiders, must understand the grass is always greener on the other side.

“First let me address those who think I’m privileged and would love to have the life I have, I pray with all my heart ki aagle janam mein woh koi bade insaan ka beta bane. When you want to become a cricketer, actor, engineer, doctor, and one of your parents have been a master in the field, you’d know how difficult it becomes for their children,” he points out.

Talking more about the conflict he goes through, Aditya adds, “There have been times when I wish I wasn’t the son of Udit Narayan and then people would’ve taken me more seriously, and I would’ve been able to prove my point. I’ve also thought if my father wasn’t one of the most accomplished musicians in the country, there would’ve been things left for me to achieve. And above everything else, comes the pressure of expectations and comparisons.”

 
Referring to the success ratio, the young singer asserts that those who’re genuinely doing well in their profession are mostly outsiders.

“If you think about the popular singers, actors, lyricists, directors, most of them don’t have a background in the industry. I agree it’s easier for us to get the first opportunity, but this industry is commerce driven. Only people who can churn profit will be employed. Talent is of course an essential criteria but unless your films or songs make profit, you’re nothing,” he adds.

Citing the example of his career graph, Aditya explains there’s a reason why his TV career is doing better than his career as a musician right now.

“TV shows that I’ve been hosting have been doing well. I might be a good host but what actually is working in my favour is my shows getting good TRPs and sponsorship. Success has nothing to do with you being an insider or outsider,” he says.

The singer was in news recently for revealing he has only Rs 18,000 in his account and for announcing that he’s soon getting married to his long-time girlfriend, actor Shweta Agarwal.

Aditya reiterated that his comment was misunderstood. “No one was prepared for this pandemic or were expecting to go jobless for months. Many are suffering and they need to know that they aren’t alone. I also go through days when I’m worried about my EMIs, work etc and then there are days when things are good. The pandemic has led to anxiety and depression given the stress. By sharing my story, I wanted to share everyone’s concern. Good or bad, we celebrities always run the risk of being misunderstood. To make it clear, I haven’t gone bankrupt and can afford a marriage,” he ends.

