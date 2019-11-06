e-paper
Anu Malik could be fired from Indian Idol after Neha Bhasin, Sona Mohapatra’s renewed attacks: report

New reports suggest that Sony TV is mulling over Anu Malik’s future as Indian Idol judge, after the controversy around his alleged sexual misconduct did not die down.

music Updated: Nov 06, 2019 15:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Anu Malik could be on his way out of Indian Idol once again.
Anu Malik could be on his way out of Indian Idol once again.
         

Music composer Anu Malik might be removed as a judge on the singing reality show Indian Idol, reports suggest, after renewed protests against him. Malik was reinstated after being removed as judge last year, when several women accused him of sexual misconduct during the Indian #MeToo movement.

Deccan Chronicle quotes a source as saying, “Anu Malik may be shown the door in the next few weeks. They thought the backlash against him had quietly died down. They never anticipated this new rising roar of protest against his return to the show.”

Several women, including original accusers Shweta Pandit and Neha Bhasin, in addition to singer Sona Mohapatra, had criticised Sony TV’s decision to bring Malik back a year after his ouster. Sona had even called out co-judges Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar for turning a blind eye on the issue.

 

 

Others, like singers Sonu Nigam and Hema Sardesai have stood up for Malik, and have instead called into question the accusers’ integrity. “Sonu Nigam championed the cause of Anu Malik publicly & his right to be earning millions on national TV while saying he’s his mothers son etc to justify his understanding of @IndiaMeToo. Had called Ram Sampath to ‘keep me in check’ while calling me a ‘terrorist’.Must be happy now,” Sona had written.

Meanwhile, Shweta Pandit had expressed disappointment in Sony TV’s handling of the situation, and written on Twitter that this proves why women are hesitant about reporting sexual misconduct. Even in 2019, we are being questioned as victims,after myself being a professional singer in this industry for 2 decades-some narrow minds-why we didnt speak then?Really losers? Imagine what would happen off me if i did speak in 2001 when i was a school kid? Thank God for #MeToo,” she’d written.

Denying all claims, Anu Malik’s lawyer had said in a statement, “The allegations made against my client are emphatically denied as completely false and baseless. My client respects the #metoo movement but to use this movement to start a character assassination mission is obnoxious.”

