Cardi B reveals her pregnancy on Saturday Night Live

Rapper Cardi B is pregnant with her first child. She denied the rumours for months but finally revealed her baby bump during her performance on Saturday Night Live.

Wearing a tight sheer white dress, the 25-year-old, Bodak Yellow rapper made sure that all eyes were on her as she performed her new single ‘Be Careful.’

Cardi b dropped her debut album and a whole baby bump pic.twitter.com/HMERyerBMV — justin (@JUSTlNW) April 8, 2018

Cardi is engaged to Offset of Migos, who proposed to her onstage in October 2017.

This will be the fourth child for Offset, 26, who has three children from previous relationships.

