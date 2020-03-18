Coronavirus: DJ Diplo goes into self-isolation, distances himself from sons in emotional video. Watch here

music

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 15:53 IST

DJ Diplo has shared an emotional video message for his fans, as he self-isolates amid the coronavirus pandemic that has infected close to 200000 people worldwide. While Diplo hasn’t tested positive himself, he said in his social media post that he came into contact with hundreds of people in the past few weeks, and has therefore chosen to isolate himself from his sons and mother until he is cleared.

In the video, the DJ can be seen reaching out to his sons through a glass door separating them. His sons reach out from the other side and they join hands with the glass between them. The video has been viewed almost a million times. “It broke my heart. Thanks for this message. Be safe,” one person wrote in the comments section.

He wrote in his caption, “My son’s are too young to understand the complexities of what’s happening. But they aren’t anxious and nervous like the rest of us. They live in a house with their grandmother who is the most vulnerable.” He added: “I have been in contact with hundreds of people in the past four weeks... And I’m staying away from the house until I am cleared of the virus. This hurts because I miss them so much. They are what make me wake up every day and live and breathe, they are my ultimate joy, but this is my sacrifice to make sure everyone around me is safe.”

Diplo concluded, “This isn’t a drill. We already have enough news from Italy, Iran, Korea and China about the best ways to slow this. We need to be smart, going out and interacting with groups is cancelled, but kindness is not cancelled, love is not cancelled, empathy is not cancelled. Happiness is not cancelled. Stay strong for the ones who can’t right now.”

Also read: Idris Elba hints Justin Trudeau’s wife might have infected him with coronavirus, details ‘mad 24 hours’ after being tested positive

The coronavirus has also infected celebrities such as Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, actors Kristofer Hivju and Idris Elba, and former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko. Diplo has also announced that he would be conducting nightly DJ sets from his home during quarantine. “While we’re all in self-imposed quarantine and I’m grounded from playing shows I am going to get creative and make up random sets and shows live from my house,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more