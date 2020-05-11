I want to applaud all mothers for how they’ve protected their families during this crisis: Jubin Nautiyal

music

Updated: May 11, 2020 21:22 IST

Mother’s Day is celebrated as a very special day all over the world every year. But this year, things are a little different for mothers as well as their children. With a nationwide lockdown in place, there will be no outdoor activities or dinners possible, but everyone is trying to do the best they can to show their mothers what they mean. And singer Jubin Nautiyal, too, is not letting this opportunity to appreciate all the mums in the world, pass.

“I have released a very special song for Mothers Day because I think the first line of defence or what comes even before the front-line warriors are the mothers who are running the house. They are the ones who are maintaining peace in the house, who are giving hope to the family saying everything is going to be fine. So, this is a very special Mothers Day, and I would like to applaud all the mothers who have taken on the Covid-19 situation, for how they have protected the family and shown their calibre in these difficult times. Even front-line warriors have mothers and these are the mothers who give them strength everyday to get up and go and save the world everyday,” shares Nautiyal.

You can watch the song here:

The song titled Meri Maa, is a tribute to all mothers everywhere and is written by Danish Sabri, with music by Javed-Mohsin.

Nautiyal’s mother was the first person to hear this song and the singer says that the moment he saw the smile on his mum’s face after listening to the song, was “unforgettable and priceless”.

Nautiyal is currently in his home town Dehradun, Uttarakhand, with his family and he is happy to be spending time with his family and dogs. On what he is doing during this lockdown period, he says, “Honestly, I don’t have to try to keep myself busy. I am just happy that I am getting to spend this time with family. I have a big compound in my house, so I just go out and run a little bit sometimes. I am getting to workout a little bit, I am getting to practice a lot of guitar. I always wanted to start playing leads on electric guitars so I am getting time to practice that and build something. I am getting to write new music and melodies. I am also planning a nice live session that I can do for my fans where I will play some new music for them. I am learning new things from the internet, and spending a lot of time with my dogs. For the longest time, I didn’t get to meet them much because of all the hustle and bustle in my life, but now I am a home boy,” adding, “I am a small town boy from a very beautiful place called Dehradun, and I am lucky that just before the lockdown, I made it back home.”