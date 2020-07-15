e-paper
Ilayaraja to set up and unveil own music studio in September: report

Ilayaraja to set up and unveil own music studio in September: report

A Tamil daily has reported that maestro Ilayaraja is all set to set up his own studio which will be unveiled in September.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 15:51 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Ilayaraja reportedly had a fallout with a private studio here he had been composing music for over decades.
Ilayaraja reportedly had a fallout with a private studio here he had been composing music for over decades.
         

Maestro Ilayaraja, who has composed music for over thousand films across languages, is all set to set up his own studio in Chennai after his recent fallout with a private studio where he’s been composing music for over four decades.

A Times of India report mentioned that Ilayaraja is all set to set up his own studio which will be unveiled in September. After recently moving out of the private studio, Ilayaraja has been composing out of his home. Apparently, a few weeks ago he bought a preview theatre which he plans to turn into his music studio.

The report added that the construction work for the studio is set to begin soon, and it is planned to be launched this September. Ilayaraja is reportedly planning to build a well-equipped studio.

Ilayaraja has come a long way since his debut Tamil album Annakkili in 1976. With a staggering record of over 1000 albums and numerous honours to his credit, he has left a strong imprint across languages with his music.

Having predominantly worked in Tamil industry, the veteran composer has also worked in fewer films in other languages. In the Hindi industry, he has worked in just around half a dozen movies; however, his work was still unparalleled.

The 77-year-old legendary composer currently has over half a dozen projects in his kitty, including films such as Mamanithan, Thupparivaalan 2 and Kadaisi Vivasayi.

