Jasleen Royal: A lot of people buy fake likes and views, I don’t see the point, it’s money wasted

Singer-composer Jasleen Royal says she wants “actual listeners” and not “robotic views” for ehr songs, which is why she has never purchased views or likes.

music Updated: Sep 21, 2020 15:30 IST
Rishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri
Hindustan Times
Singer-composer Jasleen Royal says she has never bought fake views or likes for her music videos.
Singer-composer Jasleen Royal says she has never bought fake views or likes for her music videos.
         

Singer-composer Jasleen Royal is firm about one thing: she would never want to purchase likes or views for her music, as the debate raged on recently. The Din Shagna Da (Phillauri) hitmaker tells us this practice is rampant in the music industry.

“A lot of people do that all the time. So far, I have not done it on my channel. First of all, it takes a lot of money to do that, and I don’t see the point in buying fake likes and views because that’s my money wasted. Sirf number hai, mujhe log nahi mil rahe jo mera gaana sunn rahe hain. You need to decide what you want to do, do you just want the numbers, or actually listeners. I would spend money on reaching out to people, and not getting robotic views. That’s not good to me in the long run,” the 29-year-old says. 

Has it ever happened that in her career spanning seven years, she was approached by people and agencies promising her a lot of views for her music videos? Royal says, “There are different strategies of marketing. Some people go for fake views so they can boast. You need to know what you want to do. Abhi bawaal machana hai, ki my song crossed so many views, for short period of time, or in the long run want real listeners, for the song to actually travel. I want real people to listen to my music.”

Royal recently released a new single, which she composed and wrote during the lockdown period. She herself had to battle Covid -19 too. The singer confesses Covid has kept her more busy than she usually is.

“Me and my friend recently did the cover of a classic recently. Then, I released a song, conceiving that, polishing that, recording all happened in the lockdown. We shot it in Mumbai recently. I worked on it when I was in Punjab, at my home, suffering from Covid,” she tells us.

