Kumar Sanu on battling Covid-19: It isn’t an easy thing to deal with; I was anxious and scared initially

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 12:35 IST

Kumar Sanu took to social media on October 16 to share the news that he had tested positive for Covid-19, leaving his fans, well-wishers and industry colleagues worried. Thankfully, the singer is now doing better and he tells us that his tryst with the virus was not an easy one, more so, because he was in Mumbai, away from family currently in the US.

“The fact that you have contracted Covid-19 isn’t an easy thing to deal with. I was anxious and scared too, initially. Since I was alone, the first few days were all the more difficult. I was following instructions given by doctors but somewhere I was worried given how the virus has taken many lives and the kind of damage it has done to others,” he confesses.

The 63-year-old shares that though he had mild symptoms, he was told to be careful or the problem could aggravate.

“There was no fever, body ache or breathing trouble. I was doing fine till I lost my sense of smell first and then sense of taste. Doctor asked me to get a chest CT scan done. The result showed infection in the lung and pneumonia tendencies. I was given medicines, put on a high protein and vitamin diet,” he recalls.

The singer had stepped out to record a few songs, and obliged for a few photos with fans outside one of the studios. “But then those photos were clicked from a distance. The thing about this virus is you can’t say where you can get it from,” he notes.

Sanu was all set to travel to the US to be with his family when this happened. He expresses gratitude towards his doctors and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for constantly checking on him.

“My family was constantly in touch with me via calls and video calls. They were also coordinating with the doctors. My wife (Saloni) and daughters (Shannon and Annabelle) did everything possible to cheer me up. And every day they’d tell me to get well soon, so I could travel,” says Sanu, adding that, “staying near your loved ones in such times is like an emotional anchor. I was missing my family the most. I’ll be travelling to the US next week.”

Sharing his learning during the recovery period, Sanu says that one can’t miss out on anything whether it’s eating meals or taking medicines on time or taking steams and getting proper rest. He also urges everyone to not neglect any kind of health concerns.

“The good thing is that people have slowly started helping each other and not shunning corona patients to a corner,” he says.

However, Sanu sounds upset talking about those who’re seen not wearing mask or maintaining hygiene. “If a pandemic can’t teach you, I really don’t know what really will. It’s my earnest request to everyone to follow all norms as only then can we stop the virus from spreading. We’ve to stay put till the vaccine is out,” he ends.

