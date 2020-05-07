e-paper
Lady Gaga's sixth album Chromatica to release on May 29

Lady Gaga’s sixth album Chromatica to release on May 29

Lady Gaga has announced that her album Chromatica will be out of May 29. She had earlier delayed the release due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

music Updated: May 07, 2020 13:45 IST
Press Trust of India, Los Angeles
Lady Gaga’s Chromatica is all set on launch on May 29.
Lady Gaga's Chromatica is all set on launch on May 29.
         

Pop star Lady Gaga’s much-awaited new album Chromatica will debut on May 29.The 34-year-old singer-actor made the announcement in a post on Twitter.

“The journey continues. You can officially join me on #Chromatica on May 29,” Gaga wrote in the post accompanied by a photo of the singer as a futuristic warrior on desolate lands.

 

The LP, containing 16 tracks, was earlier scheduled to arrive on April 10 but the singer had to postpone it due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For Chromatica, Gaga has collaborated with the likes of veteran music star Elton John, singer Ariana Grande and K-pop group Blackpink. Gaga has collaborated with Grande for the song Rain on Me, while she has partnered with her longtime-friend John for the track Sine From Above. Blackpink, the South Korean girl group, are credited on the track, named Sour Candy. 

Also read: Ramayan’s Sita Dipika Chikhlia turns 55, says ‘When I am no more, my body of work shouldn’t only be Ramayan’

Chromatica, which is her sixth album, is Gaga’s follow-up to 2015’s Joanne and the soundtrack to A Star Is Born for which she won her first Oscar in 2019. Gaga released the first track Stupid Love from the LP late February.

