My father opened a treasure-trove for me: Aadarsh Shinde

While growing up, Aadarsh Shinde doesn’t recall a single day where music wasn’t a part of his daily routine. Son of playback singer Anand Shinde and grandson of veteran musician Prahlad Shinde, Aadarsh took to singing organically. “My father and uncle (Milind Shinde) would rehearse at home. That is when I developed a liking towards music and singing. I would sit with them and try to learn. However, for a very long time, I was unsure of what I would like to pursue,” says Aadarsh, who has chart-toppers such as Deva Tujhya Gabharyala (Duniyadari; 2013) and Awaj Vadav DJ (Poshter Girl; 2016) to his credit.

His elder brother, Utkarsh Shinde, too, grew up with music as an integral part of his upbringing. Aadarsh’s professional journey began with an album which was orginally said to be sung by Utkarsh. He says, “It is an interesting story. His voice cracked during that time, so he had to step down and I got to sing those songs instead. I used to hang around while he was rehearsing. And, that’s how my professional journey began.”

However, it was only after winning a reality show that his father realised Aadarsh’s willingness to pursue music. “After the show, he realised that I was serious about taking up music professionally. Before that, I had only worked on devotional albums. I never really confessed to him, nor did we discuss about it, it just happened,” adds the Araraa singer (Mulshi Pattern; 2018).

Aadarsh with daughter Antara

The singer is glad to have a musically blessed family and believes that by default, everyone who is a part of it, sings. This also holds true for his three-year-old daughter, Antara. “She accompanies me while I am rehearsing. She has the melody in place and attempts singing, too,” he adds.

Aadarsh admits the fact that it is because of his father’s guidance that he has made a mark today. “ He opened a treasure trove for me. It was his on-the-job learning experience, clubbed with practical knowledge that I benefitted from the most. Right from how to emphasise on words, to how to express them, are all things that he taught me. He also shared tips on how to give a song your own style. I think, this has been the USP (unique selling point) of our singing,” he shares.

Having grown up in a musically inclined family also helped Aadarsh learn the difference between singing live and playback. “The technique and approach for both these methods are very different. I was fortunate to see it on a daily basis back home. It helped me shape my professional growth,” he adds.

He is also thankful for all the people he has met and worked with over the years. “With every person I interact or collaborate with, I get to learn something new. My father taught me that it is important to observe and adapt. It is an ongoing learning process,” he confides.

The singer is also known for his songs in Bollywood and adds that their budgets and technology helps achieve greater results. “I feel bad that in the regional industry, music is not given the budget or approach the way Bollywood gives. They are focused on quality and do not bother about the budget. Back home, we do focus on quality but lack the funds and budget, thus affecting the overall project,” he concludes.

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 18:15 IST