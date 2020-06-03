Neha Bhasin on Viva band reunion in lockdown for Jaago Zara: It raises consciousness in all of us

music

Singer Neha Bhasin says it was because of the love Viva!, the all-girl band she was part of, got that compelled them to come back together after almost 15 years. And it was to recreate their hit single, Jaago Zara.

On how she, Anushka Manchanda, Mahua Kamat and Pratichee Mohapatra, all came together, Bhasin tells us, “Viva has history, and people loved it. Then there was a time when we just didn’t talk to each other for many years. 2014 was the first time all of us were under the same roof. This was completely out of the blue. Someone put a meme of the song, and we all commented, it created quite a frenzy. This was during the lockdown.”

All of them got on a conference call next, and their old manager shared their old pics, which made them all nostalgic. “It was probably also because the lockdown slowed all of us down, and reminded us of things that meant something at one point. Then we said why not do it for fans. Though there are no plans for us to get back together, it could be a little gift of sorts, and also a way to say thank you, because our exit was so abrupt, and we never got a chance to connect with fans and moved on,” explains the 37-year-old.

The new video was shot by the four at their home themselves, and released to a lot of love. “The response has been fabulous and overwhelming,” as Bhasin puts it, “Jaago Zara was never going to be irrelevant. It had great lyrics, and was a great song even back in the day. Even non-Viva fans relate to the song. Rather than something preachy, it raises consciousness in all of us, in these uncertain, ambiguous times.”

