Neha Kakkar’s brother Tony announces music video with her and Aditya Narayan: ‘Shot my single while they’re still single’

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 19:52 IST

Singer Neha Kakkar’s ‘wedding’ with Aditya Narayan is fast approaching but her brother Tony Kakkar has a few ideas for it. Tony, who is also a singer, announced on Thursday with an Instagram video that his new music video titled Goa Beach will feature Neha and Aditya.

“I thought they are getting married on 14th Feb so I should shoot a single while they are still single,” Tony said in the video while Neha laughed all the way. Aditya also called Tony his ‘sala’. “So much Fun Goa Beach Out on 10th feb,” Tony wrote with the Instagram post. The video was shot last week when the trio and their team were in Goa to shoot the music video.

Neha and Aditya have been planning their ‘wedding’ for almost a month on their show Indian Idol. While most believe that it is all a joke to keep audiences entertained, fans are still having a lot of fun with it.

Recently, Aditya’s father Udit Narayan arrived on Indian Idol stage with his wife to ask Neha to marry their son. Even Neha’s parents came over and gave the couple their blessings. A shocked Neha could not believe what was happening while Aditya was seen dancing with joy.

Udit has said that he would “love to see a female singer joining my family”. He said in an interview with Navbharat Times, “Neha Kakkar is a very sweet girl. She sings very beautifully. I like Neha very much. Not only just me, but people also like her. I really like her and she has made a name for herself in the industry. I also keep listening to her songs.”

