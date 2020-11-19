Neha Kakkar shares romantic pictures with Rohanpreet Singh from their honeymoon. See them here

music

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 09:33 IST

Singer Neha Kakkar and her husband, singer Rohanpreet Singh are still on their honeymoon. She shared fresh pictures and the two look very much in love.

Sharing them, Neha wrote: “Thank you @addressboulevard @addresshotels Our Look: Styled by Me #NehuPreet.” Sharing another lot, she wrote: “Fun at breakfast table with @rohanpreetsingh @addressboulevard @addresshotels Our Look: Styled by Me #NehuPreet.” The first lot of pictures showed the husband and wife posing by a wall of pale pink and white roses while the second lot, showed them having breakfast and chilling in their hotel’s rooftop sitting area. It looks like they have moved to a new hotel from Atlantis, The Palm.

The couple went to Dubai for their honeymoon. Neha had shared another batch of pictures from pictures from their hotel, Atlantis, The Palm. Sharing the pictures, Neha had written: “Honeymoon Diaries!! @atlantisthepalm @rohanpreetsingh #NehuPreet.” The pictures showed them posing by the majestic hotel, at various spots. Some were in front of its main entrance while some were in the restaurant.

On Diwali, sharing a picture from the desert city with Rohanpreet, Neha had written: “Our First Diwali Together and Most Special one. Happy Diwali Everyone!!! God bless you all #NehuPreet.” On November 5, she had celebrated her first Karwa Chauth too.

Neha and Rohanpreet had a fairytale wedding on October 24 in Delhi. The haldi, mehendi, wedding and later their reception charmed her fans. Pictures and videos from these functions went viral in no time.

In early October, rumours started doing the rounds that the two would get married. However, neither did they confirm the news, nor did they deny it. In fact, matters remained rather confusing as she also came out with a new song during that time called Nehu Da Vyah, which incidentally featured Rohanpreet.

