Neha Kakkar starts ‘Move On Challenge’, urges women to stop crying over ex-boyfriends. Watch video

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 16:52 IST

Singer Neha Kakkar has started the #MoveOnChallenge, urging women to stop crying over their ex-boyfriends. She shared a video on Instagram, in which she and a number of other women are seen bawling their eyes out, but snap out of it and transform into glamorous avatars.

Neha’s song Jinke Liye, with the lyrics ‘Jinke liye hum rote hai, woh kisi aur ki baahon mein sote hai (The ones we cry for, lie in someone else’s arms)’, plays in the background.

In just four hours, the video has already crossed a million views on Instagram, with several fans dropping heart emojis on the post.

Earlier this year, Neha was involved in an ugly war of words with her ex-boyfriend, actor Himansh Kohli. The two were in a serious relationship for almost a year and broke up at the end of 2018.

Himansh said in a recent interview that his silence was misconstrued as guilt and everyone assumed that he was in the wrong. “Nobody wanted to know the real story and I was made out to be the villain. It was very upsetting because I wasn’t saying anything and people were drawing their own conclusions based on what she was putting out. She cried on TV shows and everyone believed that I was to blame. I wanted to cry, too, but then we tend to put up a brave front,” he said.

Soon after this interview, Neha lashed out at Himansh in a cryptic Instagram post and accused him of “using (her) fame” to stay in the news. “Oye! Get Famous coz of Your Work, Not bcz of Me,” she wrote, and warned him not to talk about her to “get famous again” or there would be dire consequences.

“If I open My Mouth............. I’ll bring here your Mother, Father and Sister’s deeds too.. What all they did and said to me. Don’t You Dare Use My Name and Dont become Bechaara in front of the world, making me look like a villain, Warning You!!!!! Stay Away from Me and My Name!!!!!!” Neha added in her post.

