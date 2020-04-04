e-paper
Home / Music / Pink says she tested positive for coronavirus, donates $1 million to relief funds

Pink says she tested positive for coronavirus, donates $1 million to relief funds

Singer Pink wrote in an Instagram post that she tested positive for coronavirus recently. Both she and her son were showing symptoms for the disease but only she tested positive.

music Updated: Apr 04, 2020 10:13 IST
Associated Press, Los Angeles
Pink with her son in a new picture. Both were showing symptoms for Covid-19 when she decided to get themselves tested.
Singer Pink had tested positive for Covid-19, she said Friday, also announcing that she is donating $500,000 each to two emergency funds.

In a couple of tweets, she said she and her three-year-old son were displaying symptoms two weeks ago, and she tested positive after accessing tests through a primary care physician. Her family had already been sheltering at home and continued to do so, she said. They were tested again “just a few days ago,” and were negative.

 

View this post on Instagram

Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative. It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

The Grammy Award-winning artist behind eight studio albums and hits like Get the Party Started, What About Us, Raise Your Glass and Just Give Me a Reason called for free and widespread testing.

“It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible,” she wrote. “This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities.”

She announced she’s donating $1 million across two coronavirus-related relief funds, with $500,000 each going to the Temple University Hospital Fund in Philadelphia and the Covid-19 response fund run by the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra says dad banned her from wearing tight clothes as a teenager: ‘We had a big clash of egos’

The Temple University donation honors the singer born Alecia Moore’s mother, Judy Moore, who worked at the hospital’s cardiomyopathy and heart transplant center for nearly two decades, she said. She called health care workers “heroes” and ended her post with an appeal to the public.

“These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home,” she wrote. “Please. Stay. Home.”

