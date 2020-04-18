Raftaar: No need to share photos or videos of what you’re doing, you can inspire silently too

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 17:44 IST

Staying strong is the mantra to tide over such trying times. While many are indulging in whatever they enjoy doing, Raftaar, too, has immersed himself in making music and is also helping those in need. Currently in Mumbai away from his parents, who are in Delhi, the rapper is experimenting with sounds and “learning the mixing and engineering side of music”.

“At this time, we need to stay positive and strong. And most importantly, follow the government’s directives. Though I’m worried, but I know my parents are strong and they are taking care of themselves and following all the rules. We have two dogs and unke saath woh khush hain,” he says.

The singer, his team and friends have been distributing food in Delhi and Mumbai among other places, and they’re also providing food to some stray dogs, and taking care of their medical needs.

Raftaar shares, “We’ve been feeding around 600 people and 200 dogs every day. We’re also distributing food packages to 300 families. Along with the food, we’re also distributing masks if required,” he says.

Thanking those who are contributing to their NGO, the 31-year-old shares a heartwarming story about how the crisis has brought many together.

“A young boy recently donated Rs 14 from his pocket money. He said, ‘Uncle, my pocket money is Rs 30. I have spent the rest and only this much left.’ It’s so beautiful. I think you don’t have to share photos or videos about what you’re doing. You can inspire silently too,” says Raftaar, who recently dropped his new album online.

He has written, composed and produced most of the songs and is happy with the response. “The songs in the album are inspired from my life, the current times. I’m a lyrical artist, not a pop entertainer. Main bas logon ko beat pe nahi nachata... unko reality bhi batata hoon. I think that’s what connects all the more,” he says, adding that he has already started working on his next set of songs.

