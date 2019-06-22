RD @ 80: Remembering a legend of the film song

Gulshan Bawra enters his narrow kitchen, turns a cooking pot upside-down on the counter so it can serve as a tabla, and sings, “Sarson da saag khila de Anju / Makki di roti khila de Anju.” His wife, Anju, smiles, thinking back to when a 39-year-old RD Burman did exactly the same thing.

“As he finished this light-hearted banter I told Pancham, ‘You just created the title track for Kasme Vaade! Now let me replace the lyrics ‘Sarson da saag bana de Anju’ with ‘Kasme vaade nibhayenge hum’,” Bawra told me a few years before he passed away.

This month marks the 80th birth anniversary of the musical genius Rahul Dev Burman. June is an auspicious month for music lovers. Madan Mohan, Hemant Kumar, Kalyanji (of Kalyanji-Anandji) and Illeyaraja were all born in June.

Just as he shared his birth month with other geniuses, in his professional life, RD aka Pancham faced competition from his peers. When he did his first film, Chhote Nawab, in 1961, the world of Hindi film music was dominated by Shankar Jaikishan, Naushad, OP Nayyar, Madan Mohan and his own father SD Burman.

“The fullness of an RD Burman track is amazing. His sound design perfectly complemented his songs. Orchestration was good in Laxmikant Pyarelal numbers too, but as I once told Ashaji [Bhosle], in many RD Burman songs, the antara [or second verse] is even better than the mukhda [or opening verse],” says the composer Pritam, a Pancham fan since his childhood.

On an average day, one in five songs in an FM station can be traced back to RD. Brands ranging from AirBnB and Apple to KitKat and TVS Scooty still use his music in their ads. His songs have been remixed and his music simply refuses to fade away.

“RD’s music was mostly about long notes. It was simple but sophisticated,” said Anirudha Bhattacharjee, author of RD Burman: The Man and the Music. “The combination of long notes, simplicity, sophistication and clean sound was his strength. As good as his peers were, it was he who truly mastered the mix. Even his jauntiest songs have texture. There is a timelessness to his music.”

RD was a spontaneous creator, unlike his father, also a legend, who sat with a harmonium at particular times to compose. But then RD had a particular brand of genius. The lyricist Sameer once told me how Anand Bakshi came to an RD music sitting with the lines, ‘karwaten badalte rahe saari raat hum, aap ki qasam’.

“RD, as restless as ever, walked around the room for about two minutes before starting to hum the tune of the song,” Sameer said.

He had his fun too. Towards the end of ‘Pyar hume kis mod pe le aaya’, one can hear the words, ‘Jadavpur, Jadavpur’ in the background, echoing what RD had heard as bus conductors invited passengers into Jadavpur University-bound buses in Calcutta.

There was also the time he gave Shailendra Singh an audio-cassette of his dummy song, inspired by a Western number, with a small note on the cover: ‘Don’t show it to Bappi Lahiri’.

Pritam believes that RD’s soulful, classical-based soundtracks will eventually endure longer than his peppy numbers. “At a party, you’ll want ‘Dum maaro dum’. But when you’re alone, you want his slower songs. I used to listen to a song from Harjaee on a loop,” he says.

RD songs from flop films are now being rediscovered by fans. Even his background music is now seen as works of art. “The remixes are helping direct today’s youth to his originals,” says Bhattacharjee. “Also, RD’s rhythm section was very different than that of his contemporaries, and it certainly helped in the evolution of sound in Hindi cinema.”

On January 4, 1994, the world lost Pancham. But Rahul Dev Burman’s beats still resonate in tens of thousands of hearts.

