Selena Gomez isn’t the most followed woman on Instagram anymore, here’s who overtook her

Ariana Grande has replaced Selena Gomez as the most-followed woman on Instagram. Gomez held the title with 146.2 million followers, but Grande has eclipsed her fellow pop star with 146.3 million followers.

However, both women are outpaced by soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who took the title as the most-followed person on Instagram from Gomez back in October.

Grande has gained more than 13 million new Instagram followers in the last four months and maintains a hyperactive presence on the platform.

Grande’s new Instagram title comes on the heels of her record-breaking success with the release of her fifth full-length LP Thank U, Next, which is spending a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Selena took time off from Instagram after she entered rehab in October last year. “It’s been awhile since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support. Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth. “It’s always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming. Trust me, it’s not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all,’’ she wrote in a post on January 15. Gomez had entered a treatment facility to help address ongoing issues related to anxiety and depression.

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 13:15 IST