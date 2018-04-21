Shankar Mahadevan: I feel proud when I am asked to sing my sons’ songs at live shows

Shankar Mahadevan is satisfied with the way his children are taking their career ahead. Both Siddharth Mahadevan (25) and Shivam Mahadevan (16) are doing well and have sung for a few Bollywood films. While Siddharth’s repertoire includes Bunty Aur Babli (2005), Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013), 2 States (2014), Dil Dhadakne Do (2015) and Baar Baar Dekho (2016), Shivam has lent his voice for films such as Delhi Safari (2012), Dhoom 3 (2013) and Katyar Kaljat Ghusli (2015).

“I am thankful for the love our songs have received. It motivates us all to do better. As a father, the best feeling is when people say good things about my children. During my live shows when I am requested to sing their hit tracks it makes me all the more proud. Tell me what more does a father want? It feels like the greatest blessing,” he sounds happy.

Talking about how he keeps motivating them, Shankar adds, “They are sorted as individuals. What I always tell them is to stay dedicated to their craft, keep working hard and to never lose hope.”

Meanwhile, along with composing and singing for films, Shankar also is passionate about his online music academy. “Being a teacher is also like a learning process,” he says, adding that he is planning to open an institute in Pune and has already zeroed in on a place too.

