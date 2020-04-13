Sidharth Malhotra on criticism against Masakali 2.0: ‘It is completely valid’

music

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 12:29 IST

Actor Sidharth Malhotra has reacted to all the flak received by his latest song, Masakali 2.0. Sidharth said that the song was recorded and shot as promotional feature for his last film, Marjavaan.

The song is a remix/rehash/recreation of AR Rahman’s Masakali from 2009 film Delhi 6. The news version is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and was ridiculed by all of internet and even the song’s original makers, AR Rahman, Prasoon Joshi, Mohit Chauhan and others.

Speaking with film critic Rajeev Masand in an interview, Sidharth said he has been keeping up with the controversy while in lockdown at his Mumbai home. “Of course we get marked (on tweets), we are part of this song. It happend vis a vis a movie, Marjaavan, as a promotional song at the time. It’s very easy for people to say--I mean everyone is to blame for it as a team--but I have done remakes in the past of different artistes. Whether it was a Kaala Chashma or Chull, they have all been recreations and they have all worked really well in the past. There is no conversation of whether I endorse it or not endorse it. Whether it is good or bad,” he said.

Rajeev then asked him if he understands the idea behind the outrage considering original Masakali is a great song. Sidharth said, “I keep thinking from an actor’s point of view, if someone had to remake a film that I have been a part of and it has not been done with utmost taste or to someone’s satisfaction, of course it can be annoying. So in that case, yes, it is completely valid.” Sidharth, however, believe that the trend of remixes is dying. “I don’t think the audience has the patience now or they are not excited by that we are not really creating new melodies. So as an audience, as a listener, I completely agree. Actors also get far more excited with a brand new song.”

Both Rahman and lyricist Prasoon Joshi have expressed discontent over the recreated number, and they have seen a lot of support on social media by fans as well as music lovers. Without mentioning the name of Masakali 2.0, Rahman had tweeted: “No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the main aim to produce music that can last generations. A team of a Director, a Composer, and a Lyric supported by actors, dance directors and a relentless film crew.”

