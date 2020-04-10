e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Urvashi Rautela can’t stop, won’t stop stealing people's tweets, Sidharth Malhotra is the latest victim

Urvashi Rautela can’t stop, won’t stop stealing people's tweets, Sidharth Malhotra is the latest victim

Urvashi Rautela has once again lifted someone else’s tweet. This time she copy-pasted Sidharth Malhotra’s tweet about the Mumbai Police.

bollywood Updated: Apr 10, 2020 15:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Urvashi Rautela is not learning from her mistakes.
Urvashi Rautela is not learning from her mistakes.
         

Actor Urvashi Rautela has definitely not learnt her lesson. After being called out by a US writer for copy-pasting his tweet about Parasite movie, she has once again plagiarised someone’s tweet.

This time, Urvashi stole actor Sidharth Malhotra’s appreciation tweet for the Mumbai Police for implementing the coronavirus lockdown. “This is the time to heartily thank our Mumbai police, who are leaving their families at home & working with their high spirit and untiring efforts for our security and safety.. You guys are the real heroes #ThankYouMumbaiPolice,” Sidharth had written in his tweet.

 

 

Urvashi omitted just one line from the tweet and copied the rest of it, even the hashtags. “This is the time to heartily thank our @MumbaiPolice & Maharastra police, who leaving their families at homes are working with their high spirit and untiring efforts for our security and safety..#ThankYouMumbaiPolice#ThankYouMaharasthraPolice,” she wrote. A Twitter user called her out saying, “Please don’t copy paste Twitter messages , be original.”

Earlier, her spokesperson had said that it was her social media team and not the actor who made the post about Pararsite. “It was done by her social media team, and Urvashi was completely unaware of it, and after we came across it, we took the necessary steps. Apology for the inconvenience,” the spokesperson told Hindustan Times.

Also read: Major Black Widow plot leak reveals villain holds key to introducing Wolverine, Deadpool into MCU

Hindustantimes

Urvashi’s tweet read, “One thing I really love about @ParasiteMovie is that rather than depict the fam as scammers pretending to be good at their jobs, they actually do their jobs flawlessly! what they lack isn’t skill, but institutional stamps of approval & the bows and ribbons that rich people love.”

New York-based author JP Brammer said he had tweeted the exact text and though he did not take any offence, he did ask why she did not even correct the grammar of the text.

Urvashi is also often called out for wearing rip-offs of outfits of other celebrities and once even plagiarised model Gigi Hadid’s Instagram caption. She also recently wished actor Shabana Azmi a swift recovery after her car accident but with a tweet copied from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Covid-19: Amarinder hints at lockdown extension, fears community transmission
Covid-19: Amarinder hints at lockdown extension, fears community transmission
Tripura becomes second state to invoke ESMA to manage Covid-19 outbreak
Tripura becomes second state to invoke ESMA to manage Covid-19 outbreak
‘Can gauge seriousness’: India’s stinging comeback to Pak over Covid-19 Fund
‘Can gauge seriousness’: India’s stinging comeback to Pak over Covid-19 Fund
LIVE| India-Japan partnership can develop technologies for post-Covid world: PM
LIVE| India-Japan partnership can develop technologies for post-Covid world: PM
Hardest batsman to get out, didn’t have a weakness: Clarke on India legend
Hardest batsman to get out, didn’t have a weakness: Clarke on India legend
IndiGo, Vistara’s Twitter banter joined by other airlines. Hilarity ensues
IndiGo, Vistara’s Twitter banter joined by other airlines. Hilarity ensues
This SUV can survive bullets, grenade blasts, and it is not ‘The Beast’
This SUV can survive bullets, grenade blasts, and it is not ‘The Beast’
Covid-19 cases in Mumbai more than doubled in five days
Covid-19 cases in Mumbai more than doubled in five days
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news