Urvashi Rautela can’t stop, won’t stop stealing people's tweets, Sidharth Malhotra is the latest victim

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 15:11 IST

Actor Urvashi Rautela has definitely not learnt her lesson. After being called out by a US writer for copy-pasting his tweet about Parasite movie, she has once again plagiarised someone’s tweet.

This time, Urvashi stole actor Sidharth Malhotra’s appreciation tweet for the Mumbai Police for implementing the coronavirus lockdown. “This is the time to heartily thank our Mumbai police, who are leaving their families at home & working with their high spirit and untiring efforts for our security and safety.. You guys are the real heroes #ThankYouMumbaiPolice,” Sidharth had written in his tweet.

This is the time to heartily thank our @MumbaiPolice & Maharastra police, who leaving their families at homes are working with their high spirit and untiring efforts for our security and safety..#ThankYouMumbaiPolice#ThankYouMaharasthraPolice pic.twitter.com/FnXD9UGOZJ — URVASHI RAUTELA🇮🇳 (@UrvashiRautela) April 9, 2020

This is the time to heartily thank our Mumbai police, who are leaving their families at home & working with their high spirit and untiring efforts for our security and safety.. You guys are the real heroes 😇#ThankYouMumbaiPolice#LoveYouMumbaiPolice@MumbaiPolice https://t.co/j1R9Rxv3ul — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) April 9, 2020

Urvashi omitted just one line from the tweet and copied the rest of it, even the hashtags. “This is the time to heartily thank our @MumbaiPolice & Maharastra police, who leaving their families at homes are working with their high spirit and untiring efforts for our security and safety..#ThankYouMumbaiPolice#ThankYouMaharasthraPolice,” she wrote. A Twitter user called her out saying, “Please don’t copy paste Twitter messages , be original.”

Earlier, her spokesperson had said that it was her social media team and not the actor who made the post about Pararsite. “It was done by her social media team, and Urvashi was completely unaware of it, and after we came across it, we took the necessary steps. Apology for the inconvenience,” the spokesperson told Hindustan Times.

Urvashi’s tweet read, “One thing I really love about @ParasiteMovie is that rather than depict the fam as scammers pretending to be good at their jobs, they actually do their jobs flawlessly! what they lack isn’t skill, but institutional stamps of approval & the bows and ribbons that rich people love.”

New York-based author JP Brammer said he had tweeted the exact text and though he did not take any offence, he did ask why she did not even correct the grammar of the text.

Urvashi is also often called out for wearing rip-offs of outfits of other celebrities and once even plagiarised model Gigi Hadid’s Instagram caption. She also recently wished actor Shabana Azmi a swift recovery after her car accident but with a tweet copied from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s.

