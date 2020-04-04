e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Urvashi Rautela’s spokesperson says she didn’t copy-paste the Parasite tweet, her social media team did

Urvashi Rautela’s spokesperson says she didn’t copy-paste the Parasite tweet, her social media team did

Urvashi Rautela’s spokesperson responds to the online controversy around her tweet on Parasite.

bollywood Updated: Apr 04, 2020 12:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Urvashi Rautela’s spokesperson now claims that it was her social media team that did the copy paste.
Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela was recently accused of plagiarism after copy-pasting a US writer’s tweet on Oscar-winning film Parasite. Her spokesperson has now claimed that it was her social media team and not the actor who made the post.

“It was done by her social media team, and Urvashi was completely unaware of it, and after we came across it, we took the necessary steps. Apology for the inconvenience,” the spokesperson told Hindustan Times.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan says mom Sharmila Tagore lockdown attitude scares him: ‘She is suddenly saying she has had full life, no regrets’

Urvashi landed in a plagiarism controversy when she expressed her views on the Oscar-winning film Parasite. Urvashi’s tweet read, “One thing I really love about @ParasiteMovie is that rather than depict the fam as scammers pretending to be good at their jobs, they actually do their jobs flawlessly! what they lack isn’t skill, but institutional stamps of approval & the bows and ribbons that rich people love.”

New York-based author JP Brammer had tweeted the exact text and though he did not take any offence, he did ask why she did not even correct the grammar of the text. He shared the screenshots and wrote, “I’m rooting for her. why didn’t she at least correct the grammar um my bad grammar?? is part of the vibe??? wow.”

Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes

This is not the first time Urvashi’s tweet turned out to be a copy-paste job. Earlier this year, she had wished actor Shabana Azmi a swift recovery after her car accident but the text was a copy of a tweet posted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier, she had also copied model Gigi Hadid’s note she’d written to slam the media.

