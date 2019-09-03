e-paper
Spanish popstar Joana Sainz killed during concert as firework explodes on stage

Spanish singer and dancer Joana Sainz was killed when she was performing with her troupe at a concert.

music Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:44 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Joana Sainz was killed when a firework hit her in the abdomen.
Spanish singer and dancer Joana Sainz died in a firework accident. She was 30. Joana was performing with her musical group, Super Hollywood Orchestra, at a festival on Sunday when an exploding stage firework struck her, reports “aceshowbiz.com”.

According to an eyewitnesses, there were two rockets that were set off. One went in the right direction but the other hit the singer in the abdomen.

 

Paramedics attended to the singer at the scene before transporting her to the hospital in an unconscious state. She was later declared dead.

Paying condolences to the deceased, the group’s promoters Prones 1SL issued a statement on social media, saying: “The whole Prones family, partners, artists, friends, collaborators are very sad and dismayed by the loss of our companion and friend Joana Sainz, dancer and choreographer of the Super Hollywood Orchestra. We sincerely appreciate all the love we are receiving in these hard moments.”

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 14:43 IST

