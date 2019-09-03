Spanish popstar Joana Sainz killed during concert as firework explodes on stage
Spanish singer and dancer Joana Sainz was killed when she was performing with her troupe at a concert.music Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:44 IST
Spanish singer and dancer Joana Sainz died in a firework accident. She was 30. Joana was performing with her musical group, Super Hollywood Orchestra, at a festival on Sunday when an exploding stage firework struck her, reports “aceshowbiz.com”.
According to an eyewitnesses, there were two rockets that were set off. One went in the right direction but the other hit the singer in the abdomen.
Wtf?! 🙈 Spanish pop star singer Joana Sainz Garcia (30) has died after being hit by an exploding firework during a concert last night. #dumbelivable pic.twitter.com/IfmNgh9AmE— Nic Paul Enache (@nicpaulenache) September 2, 2019
Also read: Lata Mangeshkar on Ranu Mondal’s popularity: ‘Imitation is not a reliable and durable companion for success, it won’t last’
Paramedics attended to the singer at the scene before transporting her to the hospital in an unconscious state. She was later declared dead.
Paying condolences to the deceased, the group’s promoters Prones 1SL issued a statement on social media, saying: “The whole Prones family, partners, artists, friends, collaborators are very sad and dismayed by the loss of our companion and friend Joana Sainz, dancer and choreographer of the Super Hollywood Orchestra. We sincerely appreciate all the love we are receiving in these hard moments.”
Follow @htshowbiz for more
First Published: Sep 03, 2019 14:43 IST