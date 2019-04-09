Superwoman Lilly Singh (almost) sings Aankh Maare just like Neha Kakkar in new video. Watch

YouTuber and comedian Lilly Singh (aka Superwoman) has shared a hilarious new video, showing off her talents as a Bollywood playback singer, or a lip-synch star in the very least. Lilly is joined by singer Neha Kakkar in the video.

Lilly is seen with a mic and a pair of headphones in the video. She appears to be singing Aankh Maare with an unexpectedly great voice but as the camera pans to the left, we see it was Neha who was singing all along. It’s like an all-female reboot of Padosan without Sunil Dutt or Ashok Kumar.

“If facetune worked on your voice! find you a friend like @nehakakkar that is willing to let you borrow their talent and make you seem better than you actually are. GUYS I TOLD YOU I COULD SING. Just make sure your friend ain’t thirsty... tag a friend whose talent you’d like to rob! #ImAHindiExpert #VocalStar #HatersWillSayItsPhotoshopped #AmericanIdol #AppleMacbook,” she captioned the video.

Lilly also recently shared another video with actor Diljit Dosanjh. The comical video showed what happens when two Punjabis meet each other.

“When you meet someone from the motherland... This is definitely how Punjabis greet each other, complete with a five-minute long hand holding session and family tree check-in. To be honest, Diljit and I aren’t even acting... someone was just rolling when we met up,” she wrote.

In the video, Lilly can be seen formally shaking hands with the foreigners, but when she sees Diljit, she gets carried away and starts talking to him in Punjabi.From asking about each others’ health to relatives, Diljit and Lilly engage in a funny Punjabi conversation.

Lilly was in India for the YouTube FanFest held here recently. she also released a new rap music video in which she gave a feminist, new spin to Khalnayak’s Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai. Lilly will soon be hosting a new late night talk show for NBC titled A Little Late with Lilly Singh.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 18:08 IST