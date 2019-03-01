The Yellow Diary says all their songs have their own colours and emotions attached to them

Indian alt-rock band Yellow Diary has been slowly and steadily making their presence felt on the music scene. Comprising of Rajan Batra, vocalist, composer and songwriter; Himonshu Parikh, keyboardist, composer and producer; Vaibhav Pani, guitarist; Stuart DaCosta, bassist; and Sahil Shah, drummer, the band came out with three singles recently, Izafa being the latest one.

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, the band spoke about everything from reason behind their unique name to what inspires them to make music. Excerpts:

How did the group get its name?

Himanshu: The name comes from how we write our music, which is essentially our experiences of the people around us (observing people we meet in our day-to-day lives). Something we jot down in our personal diary in a ‘Dear diary’ format. Yellow is also a very happy and bright colour but also has a very dark side to it. The same colour also denotes physical illness and cynism. So just like the colour yellow spans from really dark to bright in its meaning, so do our songs span from very dark to very happy emotions. The name of our band is like a yellow diary having each page with a different emotion.

How long have you all been together?

Sahil: Initially, the idea came in 2015 but all five of us formally came together and gave it a name in February, 2016.

Tell us about your Delhi performance.

Himanshu: Weperformed at MTV Flyp before and performed at the JLN stadium on December 22, 2018 for the first time. It was our first festival in Delhi. We earlier played at NH-7 music festival in Pune.

Tell us about your new single.

Rajan Batra: All our songs come with their own stories. IZAFA is in EP. It has three songs: Tere Jeya Hor Disda, Dheere Se and Buniyad. All three songs have their own colours and emotions attached to them. In the first one, we loved the melody and wanted to come out with our own soundtrack around it, without changing its melody.

Dheer Se was about how in one moment, so many different elements can come together and make us happy, sad or romantic.

The third song, Buniyaad, is about how there are some situations in our lives which we want to remain the same. It’s an innocent wish about not letting these moments go.

Tell us about your journey.

Stuart: One thing I have noticed that we influence each other in a beautiful way. If you listen to our EP, you will notice the progression and how we have been evolving. That is a challenge – continue to evolve and yet remain the same in order to keep our connect with the people. We have been evolving subconsciously as well.

Is there someone who has an influence on you?

Vaibhav: Our inspirations lie with not just other musicians but our life experiences also have a role to play. What are our opinions, what is happening in our day to day lives brings us ideas. One common thread across all of us is our love for Coldplay. In India, we look up to AR Rahman, Amit Trivedi and many more.

