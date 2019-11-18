Twitter out in Ranu Mondal’s support after trolling over extreme makeover: ‘It’s not like she did it herself’

music

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 13:45 IST

Many on Twitter supported Ranu Mondal on Sunday after she was trolled for her recent makeover. The singer and internet sensation was seen dressed in a lehnga with overdone make-up at a recent event and the photos soon went viral.

She was unkindly trolled and memes were soon on the internet where she was compared with Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, The Nun and the likes. However, now many have tweeted in Ranu’s support, questioning why she was being targeted and suggesting a kinder reaction.

“I give zero number to the make up artist....why do you want to change the color of somebody.....nature is the best makeup artist...you can only spoil it... poorthing...#RanuMandal,” wrote one, even as another offered the same perspective, “I don’t understand why everyone is making fun of #RanuMandal ‘s make up. It’s not like she did it herself or knows anything about it.”

Everyone making fun of #RanuMandal please remember that one can’t change their looks,but you can certainly choose to speak logically & with kindness whilst judging her.Being in the public eye & under a scanner while she herself is a WIP ain’t easy for an adult. Cut her some slack — Monica Jasuja (@jasuja) November 16, 2019

I don't understand why everyone is making fun of #RanuMandal 's make up. It's not like she did it herself or knows anything about it. — Mrs. CR7 (@itsmeashma) November 17, 2019

#RanuMandal

Ok so first of all u guys really love to troll someone else....cool bcz it will only affect on their mind and yes bollywood need to understand that natural beauty is the best but dont troll her she dont deserves it — AdeebaloveBTS (@AdeebaloveB) November 17, 2019

I give zero number to the make up artist....why do you want to change the color of somebody.....nature is the best makeup artist...you can only spoil it... poorthing...#RanuMandal https://t.co/7yJuNSJGof — Dolli (@desh_bhkt) November 16, 2019

Others spoke about choosing to speak with kindness. ““Everyone making fun of #RanuMandal please remember that one can’t change their looks,but you can certainly choose to speak logically & with kindness whilst judging her.Being in the public eye & under a scanner while she herself is a WIP ain’t easy for an adult. Cut her some slack,” said one.

Many felt that the industry should not go by unrealistic beauty standards. “#RanuMandal Ok so first of all u guys really love to troll someone else....cool bcz it will only affect on their mind and yes bollywood need to understand that natural beauty is the best but dont troll her she dont deserves it.”

Last week, Ranu was in the news for behaving rudely with a fan who touched her and asked for a selfie. She became an overnight social media sensation after a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar’s soulful number Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai at Ranaghat railway platform went viral on the Internet. She has now recorded several tracks for Bollywood singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya’s upcoming film, Happy Hardy and Heer.