e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 18, 2019

Twitter out in Ranu Mondal’s support after trolling over extreme makeover: ‘It’s not like she did it herself’

Ranu Mondal received support on Twitter after she was brutally trolled for her recent makeover.

music Updated: Nov 18, 2019 13:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Ranu Mondal was brutally trolled for her makeover.
Ranu Mondal was brutally trolled for her makeover.
         

Many on Twitter supported Ranu Mondal on Sunday after she was trolled for her recent makeover. The singer and internet sensation was seen dressed in a lehnga with overdone make-up at a recent event and the photos soon went viral.

She was unkindly trolled and memes were soon on the internet where she was compared with Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, The Nun and the likes. However, now many have tweeted in Ranu’s support, questioning why she was being targeted and suggesting a kinder reaction.

“I give zero number to the make up artist....why do you want to change the color of somebody.....nature is the best makeup artist...you can only spoil it... poorthing...#RanuMandal,” wrote one, even as another offered the same perspective, “I don’t understand why everyone is making fun of #RanuMandal ‘s make up. It’s not like she did it herself or knows anything about it.”

 

 

 

 

Others spoke about choosing to speak with kindness. ““Everyone making fun of #RanuMandal please remember that one can’t change their looks,but you can certainly choose to speak logically & with kindness whilst judging her.Being in the public eye & under a scanner while she herself is a WIP ain’t easy for an adult. Cut her some slack,” said one.

Many felt that the industry should not go by unrealistic beauty standards. “#RanuMandal Ok so first of all u guys really love to troll someone else....cool bcz it will only affect on their mind and yes bollywood need to understand that natural beauty is the best but dont troll her she dont deserves it.”

Last week, Ranu was in the news for behaving rudely with a fan who touched her and asked for a selfie. She became an overnight social media sensation after a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar’s soulful number Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai at Ranaghat railway platform went viral on the Internet. She has now recorded several tracks for Bollywood singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya’s upcoming film, Happy Hardy and Heer.

tags
top news
‘Soul of India’s federal structure’: PM Modi at Rajya Sabha’s 250th session
‘Soul of India’s federal structure’: PM Modi at Rajya Sabha’s 250th session
‘Operation over, patient dead’: Congress jabs govt on Kashmir violence
‘Operation over, patient dead’: Congress jabs govt on Kashmir violence
In Shiv Sena’s new swipe at BJP over forming govt, Governor is the ‘Raja’
In Shiv Sena’s new swipe at BJP over forming govt, Governor is the ‘Raja’
Economy losing steam, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das faces tough balancing act
Economy losing steam, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das faces tough balancing act
Here are the best camera smartphones in India
Here are the best camera smartphones in India
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
Two US chemistry professors arrested for cooking meth at university
Two US chemistry professors arrested for cooking meth at university
Winter session: Cong slams Centre over J&K, Gandhi family SPG cover removal
Winter session: Cong slams Centre over J&K, Gandhi family SPG cover removal
trending topics
Manish MalhotraChidambaramTanushree DuttaJNU protestsGood Newwz trailerArvind KejriwalParliament Winter Session live updates

don't miss

latest news

India News

Music News