Veteran music composer Khayyam in ICU after complaining of lung infection

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 13:24 IST

Veteran composer Khayyam, best known for his music in Kabhi Kabhie and Umrao Jaan, has been admitted in ICU at a hospital in Mumbai due to lung infection. The 92-year-old composer was taken to Sujay hospital on Sunday.

“He is right now in ICU, serious but stable. Doctors are attending to him. At this point, we don’t know when he will get discharged from the hospital but we are all praying for his speedy recovery,” Ghazal singer Talat Aziz, a close family friend of Khayyam, told PTI.

The musician’s other notable works include films such as Trishul, Noorie and Shola Aur Shabnam. He is also a recipient of Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and Padma Bhushan.

Talking about his work, he told Hindustan Times in 2016, “Apart from Umrao Jaan, Razia Sultan (1983) is very close to me. The subject of the film, and the way the songs were written, made it immortal. Its song ‘Ae dil-e-nadaan’ is very special to me. Lataji (Mangeshkar) said this song kept resonating in her mind for the longest time. Phir Subah Hogi (1958) is also close to me. Raj Kapoor saab (late film-maker and actor) loved my work a lot. This was the first time that I worked with him.”

“I have received a lot of love from the film industry. Despite all my shortcomings, I was embraced warmly. I am lucky to have made the kinds of songs I wanted to. I have worked with great people. I am really thankful to the film industry for showering me with so much love. On my birthday (February 18), I made an announcement about my charity trust, through which I will donate my entire wealth to support artistes and technicians, who are in need in the film industry. I have given everything I had to my motherland,” he had said.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 13:15 IST