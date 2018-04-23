Will hit the stage soon, says Yo Yo Honey Singh on comeback

A couple of years back, Hirdesh Singh aka Yo Yo Honey Singh was ruling the Indian indie music circuit. After producing back to back blockbuster albums, he had started singing in Bollywood films. Soon, he was singing for every A-lister. From Salman Khan to Amitabh Bachchan, everybody wanted a song by Honey Singh featured in their films.

But just when everything was going fine for Honey Singh, he became a victim of bipolar disorder. In March, 2016, he declared that he is suffering from depression caused by bipolar disorder. He took a hiatus from music, but now he is slowly coming back to his groove.

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan used his song in his film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and it went on to become one of the biggest hits of this year.

Honey Singh says he is ready to be back among his fans soon as this is what he misses the most. In a conversation with Mid-Day, Yo Yo Honey Singh said, “While I have resumed recording in the studio, I will hit the stage soon.”

He says he is producing music at his old pace and we may hear more of him in future. He said, “The world is my oyster. Right now, I am imbibing international tunes. I am creating both, singles and film songs, on a daily basis.”

The 35-year-old rapper became a known name through Punjabi pop in the late 2000s. He became Bollywood’s favourite after the success of his songs in films like Cocktail, Khiladi 786 and Boss.