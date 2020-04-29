e-paper
Home / Music / Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid expecting first child: report

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid expecting first child: report

Singer Zayn Malik’s supermodel girlfriend Gigi Hadid is reportedly 20 weeks pregnant with their first child.

music Updated: Apr 29, 2020 08:20 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been in an on-off relationship for years.
Singer Zayn Malik is reportedly expecting his first child with supermodel girlfriend Gigi Hadid. ‘Family sources’ told TMZ that Gigi is 20 weeks pregnant.

The report added that it is not known if the couple has determined the baby’s sex yet or not. Both their families are excited about the pregnancy.

Gig and Zayn started dating in 2015, and announced a split in March 2018. In the two years between 2018 and now, the couple broke up and got back together multiple times. Gigi has also featured in the music video of his song, Pillowtalk.

Gigi, who rang in her 25th birthday recently, took to social media on Saturday to thank her dear ones for all the love they poured in for her special day. She also shared a small video with Zayn and her supermodel sister Bella.

 

View this post on Instagram

❣️🍰

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Taking it to the captions, she wrote: “Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world! Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!!”

Gigi was recently interviewed by not one, but four of famous friends -- Serena Williams, Kendall Jenner, Blake Lively and Taylor Swift--for a magazine cover. In the interview that appears in Harper’s Bazaar magazine, Gigi revealed several unknown facts of her life. Among interesting things her fans got to know is that the highflying model actually prefers rural tranquillity over life in the fast lane of the big cities.

