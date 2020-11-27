‘My then girlfriend wanted me to be a superstar like SRK’

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 13:53 IST

Agra lad, actor Pearl V Puri, believes in taking up a character and making it his own. “Yes, that’s my method of working. I’m a trained actor who understands that until you add your own nuances to a character, it can never shape up the way it should for a story to look interesting,” said the ‘Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil,’ actor.

Pearl’s journey to Mumbai was a rollercoaster ride. Recalling his early days, he said, “My reaching Mumbai for the first time after college was for a three-month acting course. And then I went back to Agra as my father said ‘bas ho gya… no Mumbai, stay in Agra and study further’. But my girlfriend at that time wanted me to reach Bollywood and become a superstar like SRK. Imagine, just to please her, I ran away to Mumbai on my own. I told my father ‘Chahe chane bechna paade…vapas nahin aaonga…’ (laughs)

Then Pearl reached Mumbai and it was truly tough for him to reach where he is today. “Absolutely tough and I was very young and naive so kept saying no to TV offers just to keep my promise to my girlfriend that I’ll be a Bollywood star. But with time, I understood work is work, irrespective of the medium and then shows started happening and I never looked back. Playing central characters in shows like ‘Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat,’ ‘Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha,’ ‘Naagin-3,’ ‘Bepanah Pyaar’ gave me a firm foothold in the industry,” said the good looking actor, who is currently playing the lead in the fantasy thriller ‘Brahmarakshas-2’.

Pearl is also busy with his music. Last year he released a single ‘Peehr Meri,’ and this year too, the musician-actor is ready with another single ‘Zikr,’ that will be released soon, “I enjoy multitasking and can handle multiple projects at the same time. So, in future you can see me doing films, TV, music altogether because I believe in managing my time efficiently.”