e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / / ‘My then girlfriend wanted me to be a superstar like SRK’

‘My then girlfriend wanted me to be a superstar like SRK’

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 13:53 IST
S Farah Rizvi
S Farah Rizvi
Pearl V Puri
Pearl V Puri(Sourced photo)
         

Agra lad, actor Pearl V Puri, believes in taking up a character and making it his own. “Yes, that’s my method of working. I’m a trained actor who understands that until you add your own nuances to a character, it can never shape up the way it should for a story to look interesting,” said the ‘Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil,’ actor.

Pearl’s journey to Mumbai was a rollercoaster ride. Recalling his early days, he said, “My reaching Mumbai for the first time after college was for a three-month acting course. And then I went back to Agra as my father said ‘bas ho gya… no Mumbai, stay in Agra and study further’. But my girlfriend at that time wanted me to reach Bollywood and become a superstar like SRK. Imagine, just to please her, I ran away to Mumbai on my own. I told my father ‘Chahe chane bechna paade…vapas nahin aaonga…’ (laughs)

Then Pearl reached Mumbai and it was truly tough for him to reach where he is today. “Absolutely tough and I was very young and naive so kept saying no to TV offers just to keep my promise to my girlfriend that I’ll be a Bollywood star. But with time, I understood work is work, irrespective of the medium and then shows started happening and I never looked back. Playing central characters in shows like ‘Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat,’ ‘Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha,’ ‘Naagin-3,’ ‘Bepanah Pyaar’ gave me a firm foothold in the industry,” said the good looking actor, who is currently playing the lead in the fantasy thriller ‘Brahmarakshas-2’.

Pearl is also busy with his music. Last year he released a single ‘Peehr Meri,’ and this year too, the musician-actor is ready with another single ‘Zikr,’ that will be released soon, “I enjoy multitasking and can handle multiple projects at the same time. So, in future you can see me doing films, TV, music altogether because I believe in managing my time efficiently.”

top news
Farmers’ protest: Delhi govt refuses permission to convert 9 stadiums into detention centers
Farmers’ protest: Delhi govt refuses permission to convert 9 stadiums into detention centers
Navy’s MiG-29K trainer jet crashes into Arabian Sea; 1 pilot rescued, search on for the other
Navy’s MiG-29K trainer jet crashes into Arabian Sea; 1 pilot rescued, search on for the other
Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Delhi govt denies nod to set temporary jails
Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Delhi govt denies nod to set temporary jails
‘Smacks of malice’: Bombay HC sets aside BMC notices to Kangana
‘Smacks of malice’: Bombay HC sets aside BMC notices to Kangana
‘Don’t compel me to come after you’: Thackeray’s warning to Opposition
‘Don’t compel me to come after you’: Thackeray’s warning to Opposition
HTLS 2020: Centre should clear its stand on vaccine pricing, says Bhupesh Baghel
HTLS 2020: Centre should clear its stand on vaccine pricing, says Bhupesh Baghel
IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live: Dhawan, Mayank begin India’s massive chase of 375
IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live: Dhawan, Mayank begin India’s massive chase of 375
Trump snaps at reporter; says he’ll leave WH if Electoral College seats Biden
Trump snaps at reporter; says he’ll leave WH if Electoral College seats Biden
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In