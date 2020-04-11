No betting, kids

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 17:39 IST

As children are confined to their homes due to the corona virus pandemic,they are discovering ways to spend time with friends so that they fill the long hours of the day. Classic board games with classics like Ludo, Uno and Monopoly, among others are back from the brink to beat lock down boredom but with a twist. Online versions of the game had already made it popular among millennials. But one of the things that it has led to is illegal betting which has become a cause of concern for many parents.

Rohit Gupta, a 37-year-old software expert reveals that the found out that his eight-year-old son Parth was playing ludo and placing bets via paytm, “My son casually asked me to transfer his pocket money to Paytm like every month. I decided to give him only Rs one thousand as he didn’t have school or any activities to attend. In just two days, I saw that Rs 300 had already gone and I realised that he was playing online games with actual money. I couldn’t believe these kids have taken up on betting. I have taken the remaining money back.”

Punit Shah a businessman from suburban Mumbai discovered that his 13 year old son Aarav was playing Monoploy with real money, “He came to me and asked for Rs 500 which he said he owed to his friend who stays in the same building. At first he told me that he had borrowed money but later he revealed the real reason and said he lost while playing the game. I asked him to immediately uninstall all the games from his phone.”

On the other hand, Aarav feels that it’s just for fun and are also collecting money for donations, “We just place friendly bets. We keep aside some money from each game that we play. My friends and I have collectively decided that at the end of 21-days we will donate the entire amount.

Aarav’s friend Palash Mehta argues that they are anyway saving money by not going out, “How does it matter if we spend a few bucks? We aren’t going to any coffee shops or restaurants. We are doing it just for fun.”

Child psychologist Vijay Kamath feels that this behaviour could also led to bullying, “If any child loses, and isn’t a position to pay money, it can have an adverse effect. Also, I believe most children pick up these habits from their parents and we have seen how Diwali card parties have become a common trend in today’s time. Monitoring what the child plays or watches is also very important.”