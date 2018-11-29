11 private builders fined for flouting NGT norms

The district administration of Gautam Budh Nagar has issued fines and served notices to 11 private firms for flouting National Green Tribunal (NGT) norms. All the 11 firms have been fined of Rs 5 lakh each, officials said.

Notices have been served to Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Limited, Unibera Foreste in Greater Noida, Bhasin Infotech Infrastructure Private Limited in Greater Noida, YFC Project Private limited in sector 51, Dasnac in Sector 75, Jaycon infrastructure limited in sector 62, Bayaweaver limited in sector 129, Seaview developers in sector 135, Gulshan Homes private limited in Sector 129, Ajnara Times Square in sector 134 and Spring Meadows Group Housing in Tech Zone 4, Greater Noida.

All the builders have been fined of Rs 5 lakh each and served with notices to reply within a week to avoid any further action.

The twin cities have been reeling under air pollution crisis. The air quality index (AQI) of Noida and Greater Noida has improved a bit but remains in very poor category. On Tuesday, the AQI was 383 in Noida and 358 in Greater Noida which comes in the category of very poor. On Wednesday, it dropped to 333 in Greater Noida and 308 in Noida which comes under the very poor category.

The administration has issued notices to around 59 firms in the district for flouting NGT norms. “We have issued notices to around 59 companies and have fined them. These 11 firms are fined of Rs 5 lakh each. We will continue taking action against such organisations because environment is our priority,” said Shailendra Mishra, city magistrate, Noida.

In total, the administration has fined various firms of around Rs 2.95 crore. “Around Rs 45 lakh has already been paid by nine organisations that were served with notices. We will recover all the money from defaulters,” added Mishra.

Most of the companies have been fined for keeping construction material in open by not following NGT rules and regulations. Many have been fined for carrying construction material in open trucks. “Keeping construction material in open leads to dust pollution. We have to keep dust pollution in control. We had got a list of companies from the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board a week ago. We have started taking action against all the mentioned companies,” said Mishra.

Authorities will also be issuing recovery certificates against those who fail to pay the fine within given time. “We will do beating of drums followed by legal action and prosecution if any of these companies do not pay the fine on time. Recovery certificates will also be issued,” the city magistrate said.

Residents of the twin cities have been complaining to the authorities concerned about dust pollution in their areas. The authorities on a regular basis inspect the construction sites and take action against the violators.

