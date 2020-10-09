‘13-year-old gang-raped near Delhi, 3 arrested’: Cops

noida

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 00:10 IST

Three men who allegedly gang-raped a 13 year-old in Dadri, some 65 km from Delhi, on Tuesday have been arrested, said police.

Primary investigation shows the victim and the suspects were known to each other, said police.

Vrinda Shukla, deputy commissioner of police, women safety, Gautam Budh Nagar, said that the victim’s family informed police on Thursday about the incident. “The family alleged that the three suspects live in the neighbourhood. They had asked a 12-year-old boy, who was playing in a nearby field, to call the victim to their house. When the victim arrived, the suspects gang-raped her,” Shukla said. The victim returned home and narrated the incident to the family members.

A police team from Dadri reached the spot and sent the victim for medical examination. All the three suspects are neighbours and had gathered at one house and committed the crime.

Shukla said that the Dadri police have registered a case against the suspects under Section 376-D (gangrape) and relevant sections of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. “The suspects’ medical examination will establish their exact age. We will be able to share more details once the medical report is received,” Shukla said.