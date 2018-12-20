4-year-old injured as molestation accused, friends pelt stones at victim’s kin in Ghaziabad

A four-year-old boy was injured when a molestation accused and his accomplices went on a rampage in Ghaziabad and attacked the survivor’s family while they were on way to the police station to lodge a complaint against him. The survivor is the injured boy’s cousin, police said.

On Monday, a 14-year-old girl who studies in class V was molested in Masuri near NH-24 when she was returning from school.

The girl’s father alleged, “My daughter was returning home from school when the accused molested her and also pushed her to the ground when she tried to resist. He is from an influential family and is into body-building and is, hence, strong. After finally returning home, my daughter narrated her ordeal to my wife. Several women from our family went to the accused’s house and informed his mother of the incident.”

“About an hour later, when my father, brother and my four-year-old nephew were on their way to the police station to lodge a complaint, the accused and his accomplices landed up in front of them and started beating them up. They even picked up stones from the road and pelted them at my family members. A stone hit my nephew on the head due to which he sustained a skull fracture. In fact, half of his face and head is completely swollen,” he said.

The family said they had to spend the entire day running from pillar to post to get the four-year-old boy treated. He is now being treated at Sanjay Nagar combined district hospital.

A day later, on Tuesday, the family approached the police and filed a complaint.

Police said that on the basis of their complaint, an FIR has been registered under IPC sections 354 (molestation), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“We have registered an FIR but no arrest has been made so far as the family of the accused has run away after locking their house. The child suffered severe head injuries and is presently undergoing treatment. We have formed a team to nab the accused,” said Umesh Bahadur Singh, station house officer, Masuri police station.

The girl’s father, meanwhile, said that he has not been able to let his daughter out of the house because they are scared. “She has not attended school on Tuesday and Wednesday. Our family is scared that the accused’s family might harm as they are still at large. I will not send her to school till they get arrested,” he said.

