Bike Bot official, who liaised for firm, arrested in Noida

A 35-year-old man, alleged to be one of the officials responsible for the Bike Bot scheme, was arrested on Saturday. The man, identified as Adesh Bhati, a relative of kingpin Sanjay Bhati, allegedly used to liaise on behalf of the company—Garvit Innovative Promoters Limited (GIPL)— which allegedly floated the Rs 1,500 crore ponzi scam.

He was arrested when he returned from Manali, where he had gone into hiding, the police said.

Deepak Chaudhury, a Bike Bot investor in Dadri, alleged that Adesh used to convince investors and collect their money. “He was not named in the first FIR filed in February. While other office bearers fled, he tried to manage the situation and distributed some cheques to protesting investors to pacify them. However, those cheques bounced. Adesh fled when an FIR was filed against him in June,” Deepak alleged.

Sheelesh Kumar, inspector, Noida Economic Offences Wing, said Adesh was wanted in some financial fraud cases filed in Dadri.

“On Saturday, we received information about his movement in Ecotech 1 police station area. A team reached the spot and stopped his Hyundai Creta car and arrested him,” he said.

The inspector said Adesh had been moving from one place to another to evade arrest. “The suspect had made around Rs 50 lakh in two years and invested them for constructing a house in Chiti village. He then fled the village and went to Manali after the police launched a crackdown against the company,” the police officer said.

Investors of the scheme have filed around 30 cases in different police stations. An investor, Yogesh Jajak, a resident of Nasik in Maharashtra, had filed a complaint against Adesh and nine other officials of Bike Bot scheme in Dadri police station on June 21.

Yogesh alleged Adesh had informed him that they were planning to launch a similar scheme in Nasik too. “They had promised a monthly return of Rs 9,765 on a total investment of Rs 62,000 per motorcycle,” he said.

Deepak said a group of investors are continuing their protest at the Bike Bot office in Dadri. “We demand the police arrest all the accused. We also demand a CBI probe,” he said.

GIPL’S owner Sanjay Bhati and three directors Vijay Pal Kasana, Vinod Chauhan and Rajesh Bharadwaj are in judicial custody. Mukesh Kumar, SHO, Sector Ecotech 1 police station, said: “He was wanted in a financial fraud case and an FIR was already registered against him at the Dadri police station. He was produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” he said.

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 15:36 IST