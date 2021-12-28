e-paper
Bisrakh village farmers protest outside Greater Noida office

Bisrakh village farmers protest outside Greater Noida office

noida Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 23:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Farmers began a sit-in outside the Greater Noida Authority office in sector Knowledge Park-IV on Monday demanding the roll back of certain recommendations made by the special investigation team (SIT) in the Bisrakh village land lease case.

The protesters said, and the Greater Noida Authority confirmed, that it recommended that land leased to native farmers be cancelled.

The protesters arrived at around noon and attempted to enter the building. Police, however, foiled it. Instead, the farmers set up a makeshift tent and said they would continue the protest till their demands were met. Traffic, however, was not hit.

The government had acquired the village lands for development in 2007-’08. However, later the original owners protested demanding the land back. The Greater Noida authority thereafter decided to lease the land back to them, without rent, for 90 years.

In 2017, allegations were raised that rules were violated and land leased to people outside the district and who were not farmers. A SIT headed by Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) chief executive officer (CEO) Arun Vir Singh was constituted then and it submitted a report to the Uttar Pradesh government on December 14.

“Instead of acting against the outsiders, the SIT recommended that residential plots allotted to 2,300 native farmers who gave their land also be cancelled,” said Manveer Bhati a member of the Kisan Sangharsh Samiti, which is leading the protest. Farmers also demanded 10% share of developed residential plots.

Greater Noida Authority officer on special duty Sachin Kumar tried to end the impasse, but to no avail.

“We will end the protest only if the Greater Noida authority CEO Narendra Bhooshan assures us that our demands will be accepted,” said Bhati.

Bhooshan said, “The SIT report is not final as yet as the government has sought some clarifications. Farmers do not need to worry as their suggestions also will be included in the report.”

