Book coaches on Aqua Line Metro for birthday, pre-wedding celebrations

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 23:56 IST

Like its Delhi counterpart, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) launched an initiative on Wednesday allowing people to book individual Metro coaches for birthday or pre-wedding celebrations, which can be organised on a moving train or a stationary one during operational and non-operational hours, both. The authority is also mulling over a plan to decorate coaches to suit the occasion. Through the move, the NMRC hopes to generate revenue by offering a novel experience for celebration to people.

“This will be a win-win situation for the people and the NMRC. The people will get an ideal place for celebrations while the NMRC can generate revenue,” NMRC executive director PD Upadhyaya said.

The non operational hours would be from 11pm to 2 am. A maximum of 50 people would be allowed per coach for any event. The NMRC will provide a centre table, dustbins, housekeeping staff and supervisory staff. It will also place curtains on both sides of the reserved coach for privacy.

The booking would cost ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 per coach per hour, and the licence fee would vary, depending on which facilities are sought, such as decoration, request for a static or moving coach. Hiring one undecorated coach in a running Metro is expected to cost ₹8,000 per hour; a decorated coach in a running metro would cost ₹10,000; one undecorated coach in a static Metro would cost ₹5,000 and a decorated coach would cost ₹7,000.

According to the NMRC, people can book up to four coaches in a train. “For a booking, people can submit an application at least 15 days in advance. The applications will be considered on first-come, first-serve basis. Once the booking is confirmed by the NMRC, the applicant would need to submit the licence fee,” an NMRC statement read. In addition to the licence fees, the applicants would also be required to pay ₹20,000 refundable security deposit.

The NMRC believes that in addition to being a mode of travel, the Metro will also become an accessible, attractive and affordable destination for entertainment and celebrations.

In February 2019, the NMRC allowed shooting of movies and commercials on the 29.71km Noida-Greater Noida Metro link. However, the premise has only been booked once for shooting for a Bollywood movie – Ginny Weds Sunny – in October 2019.

The party train

Particulars Licence fee/hr

Undecorated coach+running Metro ₹8,000

Undecorated coach+static Metro ₹5,000

Decorated coach+running Metro ₹10,000

Decorated coach+static Metro ₹7,000

Additional ₹20,000 refundable security deposit