Botanical Garden multilevel parking lot to be used for parking buses in Noida

Noida: Traffic congestion caused by buses parked outside the Botanica Garden Metro station will be a thing of the past if a proposal by the Noida Authority and the traffic police to allow parking of buses in the upcoming Botanical Garden multilevel parking lot, located in Sector 83A, comes through.

Officials of the Authority and the traffic department on Monday checked the entry and exit routes and turning space which need to be managed so as to accommodate buses inside the parking lot.

“We made buses of all sizes enter and exit the multilevel parking. The turning radius is a bit of a problem for the bigger vehicles and we are working on making space so that these buses can move easily. We will also provide ramps for smooth movement,” Rajeev Tyagi, general manager of Noida Authority, said.

Officials said that if buses are parked inside the parking lot instead of on the roads, it would reduce traffic, help curb pollution and also earn the Authority revenue. As of now, many buses are park outside the Botanica Garden station throughout the day, causing congestion, and disturbance to other vehicles.

Tyagi said that the ground floor of the lot will be used for buses and three separate zones may be created for different groups of buses. Other officials said the entry and exit of bigger buses may also be planned in such a way that they will not have to take a sharp turn.

“There is ample open space that can be utilised for bus parking. We are working out the numbers and other details. There can be three separate zones for different types of buses – UP Roadways, Yamuna Sarathi and Noida Metro Rail Corporation city buses,” Tyagi said.

Built over an area of 15.59 acres, the new parking lot will have a capacity of more 7000 cars. It has nine floors, which include a double basement, ground and six other floors, for parking. It has several other features such as commercial space, cafes and restaurants, a universally accessible pedestrian plaza, walkway with escalators, and dedicated cycle and two-wheeler parking. There will also be an open and semi-open dining area on the terrace of the seventh floor. The ground floor will have seating arrangements, kiosks, water bodies and landscaping.

Officials said vehicular traffic, stoppage of buses and resultant congestion has gone up in the past one year. This can be attributed to the opening of the Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro in December, 2017. The Botanical Garden Metro station is an important intersection point between the Magenta and Blue lines, used by thousands of commuters every day.

Added to this is the fact that for commuters using the Magenta Line, Botanical Garden is the terminal station. Commuters use buses and other transport modes to and from this station for first and last mile commuting. This leads to more buses than usual lining up at the station to pick up and drop passengers.

“Earlier, the buses would cover one side of the road near the station. Now they are parked on the opposite side as well, and commuters cross the foot-over bridge to board the buses. It becomes very difficult for the traffic police to keep chasing them away all day,” Anil Kumar Jha, superintendent of police (traffic), said.

He added that the hampered traffic movement outside the station slows vehicles, causing congestion around all main roads of Chhalera, Sector 35 and the Botanical Garden area.

Buses are often seen parked for long durations, sometimes up to an hour, on the road outside the station, as reported by HT previously. Several buses also park along the Dadri main road, near the Sector 37 intersection and Bhangel main road.

Officials said that enforcement will be increased along the stretch outside the Metro station so as to deter bus operators and drivers from parking outside. This will be necessitated due to the fact that while parking on the road is free, parking inside the new lot will have to be paid for, officials added.

Tyagi said traffic police officials will help regulate the movement of buses, along with undertaking law enforcement activities, to ensure that buses aren’t parked on the road for long durations.

Jha added that the buses already pay large sums as penalty for unauthorised parking. The parking charge would be lesser than the amount being paid by bus operators against challans as of now.

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 11:52 IST