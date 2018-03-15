Car hits truck near Dadri, five members of a family killed

Five persons, including three minors, were killed and five others suffered serious injuries when their car hit the rear of a truck near Deri Machha village of Badalpur in Greater Noida on late Wednesday night.

All the members are from a joint family from Badhpura village in Greater Noida and were travelling in their car back home on GT Road.

According to police, a loaded truck was moving on the GT Road around 12.30am when the WagonR car, driven by Manveer, rammed the rear of the truck. Manveer is second of the four brothers, Karamveer, Satveer and Jasbeer, who are farmers and run dairy business at Badhpura.

“The car was headed towards Greater Noida when it hit the truck. The victims were rushed to hospital for treatment. On Thursday morning, the agitated villagers tried to block the Dadri-Badalpur Road but were pacified by the police,” said Love Kumar, senior superintendent of police, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Irate villagers blocked traffic on NH-91 for about 15-20 minutes around 11 am, according to the area police.

The family said that the victims had gone to attend a wedding reception after their nephew’s wedding at Bhowapur in Ghaziabad. The police said that five of the dead were identified as Manveer, 38, Satveer’s wife Neetu, 26, Satveer’s daughter Nisha, 8. Apart from these, Manveer’s 12-year-old son Arjun and daughter Khushi, 6, also died on the spot.

“The front portion of the car was completely crushed as it hit the truck loaded with goods. Five people succumbed on the spot while five others were rushed to a private hospital in Ghaziabad,” said Mukesh Kumar, station house officer, Badalpur police station.

The five injured included Manveer’s wife Sanju, 32, Satveer’s three minor children — Prashant, 4, Deepanshu, 2, and Kashish, 5. Karamveer’s daughter Anjali, 14, also suffered injuries. All the five victims suffered multiple injuries and presently under treatment at Ghaziabad hospital.

“Of the five injured, Kashish is on ventilator while Manveer’s wife Sanju has also suffered head and facial injuries. Other children are also under treatment,” said Ravi Kumar, one of the villagers attending to the injured at Ghaziabad.

The incident took place around 12.30am on late Wednesday night near ‘Fauji Dhaba’ which is nearly 5 km away from victims’ village. The police said that they are tracing the driver with the help of truck’s Delhi registration number. The police have also registered an FIR under IPC sections for rash driving, causing grievous hurt by acts endangering lives of others and causing death due to negligence at Badalpur police station.