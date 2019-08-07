Downpour leaves Gautam Budh Nagar waterlogged

noida

Tuesday morning’s heavy downpour caused waterlogging for hours in Gautam Budh Nagar, with traffic jams in several parts of Noida and other areas of the district. The city saw an average of 22.2mm rainfall, against 0.4mm a day before. The Met department has predicted rain on Wednesday as well.

According to the traffic police, the rain led to waterlogging in Kulesra, Labour Chowk, Shahberi, Bhangel, and Salarpur. Shahberi village was the worst-affected, a senior traffic police officer said.

The Federation of Noida Residents’ Welfare Association (FONRWA) is going to write to the Noida authority on Wednesday to clean the drains and to resolve the issue of waterlogging. “Authorities always claim to clean drains, but a few hours of rain lead to massive waterlogging in multiple areas of the district. We are going to write to the authority once again asking them to resolve the issue of waterlogging,” NP Singh, president, FONRWA, said.

Noida authority officials, however, said that drains were cleaned on time and waterlogging had nothing to do with the poor performance of the department. “Drains have been cleaned. The waterlogging is not due to garbage issues. When there is heavy rain, some water does get stored for a few hours. Our teams are working round-the-clock to resolve the issue of waterlogging,” RK Singh, officer on special duty, Noida authority, said.

Meanwhile, residents of Shahberi got in touch with the Greater Noida authority to address the issue of waterlogging, but alleged no action has been taken following the illegality of all the construction in the area. “Massive waterlogging has taken place in Shahberi. Officials have already said that many buildings are unsafe and waterlogging can worsen the situation. We spoke to the additional chief executive officer, but he just asked us to take action against the builder. Most of the builders are on the run and officials have shown no interest in ensuring our safety,” Dhruv Bhatnagar, member of the Shahberi protest committee, said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there will be lesser rain on Wednesday as compared to Tuesday. On Tuesday, the mercury fell by about seven degrees, with the maximum temperature recorded at 30 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season’s average, against 37.4 degrees Celsius on Monday. The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.7 degrees Celsius, against 27.2 degrees Celsius on Monday.

“The maximum and minimum temperatures on Wednesday are likely to hover around 32 and 26 degrees Celsius. There is a good chance of rain,” an IMD official said.

On Tuesday, humidity oscillated between 97% and 80%—higher than the day before. However, the high humidity did not cause as much discomfort as compared to a day before, due to the lower temperature.

According to weather analysts, after Wednesday, the rainfall is likely to drop gradually and temperature will rise, with the next rain shower possible around August 12 or 13.

“The monsoon trough is moving south again, though at a slower pace, due to which there is a fair chance of rain on Wednesday as well, though the intensity will be lesser. However the next bout of rain is expected around August 12 or 13, due to the low-pressure area around the Bay of Bengal,” Mahesh Palawat, director of Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, said.

