Eid in lockdown: Cops on alert

noida Updated: May 24, 2020 23:10 IST
Tanmayee Tyagi
Tanmayee Tyagi
With eid being celebrated amid the lockdown, on Monday, the Gautam Budh Nagar Police is on alert. This is despite the fact that the police and clerics all over the district had previously mutually decided to forgo the festivities this time.

Places of worship in Gautam Budh Nagar had closed down even before the nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24. Section 144 of the CrPC has also been implemented in the district, under which the gathering of more than four people is banned.

However, to ensure that there are no violations, the district police remain vigilant.

“We are on alert, and extra force and QRTs have been deployed all across the district. However, we do not anticipate any issues. We had met the clerics before alvida jumma (last Friday of Ramzan) and they believe that in the current scenario, festivities must take a back seat,” deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Sankalp Sharma said.

The commissioner of police had also visited mosques and met clerics on Friday to assess the precautions being taken. Shops around Jama Masjid in Sector 8, Noida’s largest mosque, remain closed as they are part of a containment zone.

The police are encouraging people to follow the norms of social distancing.

“The priority right now is for the country to overcome this pandemic. No prayers are being offered at the masjid for over two months now and we are asking the public to celebrate eid at home,” Salim, a cleric at the Nithari masjid, said.

The district has more than 140 mosques and shrines; there are around 40 in the city area and more than 100 in Greater Noida.

