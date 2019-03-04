Family of man who died at construction site in Noida alleges murder

The family of a 57-year-old labour contractor, who died under mysterious circumstances on February 28, has alleged that he was murdered and has filed a case against the owner of an under-construction building in Sector 88 where the contractor was working.

Gore Lal, a resident of Barola in Sector 49, had been working at the construction site since the past year. According to his family members, Lal left home around 9am on February 27, but never came back. “Before leaving, he had taken some money with him and had said he had to pay the labourers. In the evening, he called my sister and said the owner was not giving the rest of the money. He even threatened to file a case against him. They had been having money trouble since nearly a month,” Raj Kumar, Lal’s son, claimed.

Kumar said the family got worried when he didn’t come home till 9pm. “We called him and he told us he would be back soon. After midnight, we could not reach his phone. Around 5.30am the next day, a security guard at the site came to our house and told us my father had met with an accident and was admitted in the district hospital,” Kumar added.

By the time the family reached the hospital, Lal had passed away. “The doctors told us that he was brought dead. His body was sent for an autopsy. The security guard said that he had fallen across a railing and hit his head. Doctors confirmed that he had a head injury and a minor fracture in his leg, but they also said there was alcohol in his system,” Kumar said.

The family believes that Lal’s death was not an accident. They filed a complaint against the building owner and unidentified accomplices at the Phase 2 police station. An FIR was registered in the matter on Saturday under IPC Section 302 for murder.

“We are looking into the matter. The cause of death will be ascertained once the autopsy report comes in. It is difficult to say whether this was an accident or not. We are questioning all the people involved and will take due action soon,” Farmood Ali Pundir, SHO, Phase 2 police station, said.

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 03:12 IST