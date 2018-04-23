Five injured as iron girder falls off Metro structure in Ghaziabad

Five people were injured when an iron girder fell off the elevated section of a Metro rail structure being constructed at the Mohan Nagar intersection in Ghaziabad on Monday morning, police said.

A car, an auto rickshaw and a motorbike were also damaged in the accident.

“The injured have been rushed to a hospital for treatment. A few vehicles were also damaged when the girder fell near the busy intersection,” said Sahibabad circle officer Rakesh Mishra.

One of the injured persons, identified as Mohammad Wahid, was ferrying several passengers from Meerut to Delhi in his cab. “Three passengers sustained injuries, and my car was also damaged,” he said.

A Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Corporation spokesperson said they have been informed about the incident. “We are assessing it,” he added.

Further information is awaited.

The 9.41-km elevated rail route, which will extend the Dilshad Garden metro corridor to a new bus stand in Ghaziabad, is currently under construction. Work on the project, which faced several delays since its launch, will be completed by September.