Flat burgled in Arun Vihar, valuables worth ₹5 lakh stolen

Flat burgled in Arun Vihar, valuables worth ₹5 lakh stolen

noida Updated: Mar 17, 2020 21:39 IST
HT Correspondent
A flat in Noida’s Arun Vihar was burgled Monday afternoon while the family was away. Police said the burglars made off with valuables to the tune of nearly ₹5 lakh and a case has been registered at the Sector 20 police station.

Police said Garima Singh, the house owner, lives with her two children at the Arun Vihar residence, while her husband, an army man, is posted elsewhere.

“I had left my house in the morning around 11.30 to run some errands and I returned around 1.30pm. I saw that the lock on the main door had been tampered with and the door broken open. When I went in, I saw cupboards in our room wide open, their contents ransacked,” Singh said.

She said only cash and jewellery had been taken while other valuables such as gadgets had not been taken. The family could not estimate the value of the goods taken away, but police suspect that they were worth between ₹4-5 lakh.

The house was targeted in just two hours, which suggests that the burglars were keeping a watch, Singh said.

“We are the only family on the second floor but none of the neighbours heard or saw anything suspicious,” she said.

Based on her complaint, a case of trespassing and burglary was registered at the Sector 20 police station.

“The investigating officer has taken the necessary CCTV footage from the society and a probe is underway. All necessary legal action will be taken once the burglars are identified,” RK Singh, station house officer, Sector 20 police station, said.

